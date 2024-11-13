It was a good thing – Heimir Hallgrimsson unaware of Robbie Keane visit backlash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Republic of Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson was unaware of the controversy surrounding Robbie Keane’s visit to the camp but says the former captain’s presence was “a good thing” for his squad.

Ireland’s 44-year-old record caps winner and goalscorer was at the team hotel on Monday night to meet the current players and hand out caps ahead of the Nations League fixtures against Finland and England.

However, Keane’s trip prompted criticism on social media, following his decision to remain in the role of Maccabi Tel Aviv manager amid Israel’s military action. He went on to leave the position in June, after guiding the club to the league title.

Asked about the fall-out, Icelander Hallgrimsson said initially: “I wouldn’t know. I am not the best to answer that.”

When the reason was explained to him, he added: “I didn’t know about it.”

Former Jamaica boss Hallgrimsson did, however, praise Keane’s speech to his players and the words of wisdom a man who won 146 senior caps and scored 68 goals was able to pass on to them.

He said: “He had a good speech. The players were asking him questions. I think it is good to connect past players, the legends from the past to the present.

“What was really good was how he, as a goalscorer, a really high-profile player at his time, was talking about the importance of team unity, fighting for each other, team spirit.

“It was probably not what you would think a striker would say, scoring all his goals, but I think it was a really good message to the players.

“We did the same in Jamaica – brought in old legends just to connect the past and the present. I think it was a good thing.”

Central defender Nathan Collins revealed Keane was able to give the current generation an insight into a different era.

It's nice to know that we are in a similar boat and what we are building here is what they had as well Republic of Ireland defender Nathan Collins

Collins said: “As a kid growing up, these are the players you watch. You watch him every international camp, you watch him score his goals for Ireland.

“You can’t talk to him on a personal level back then, you can just see what he is doing on the pitch, but now you see them on a personal level, what it means to him and what his team did.

“It’s nice to know that we are in a similar boat and what we are building here is what they had as well. We can take a lot of things from what he said and use them in our team.”