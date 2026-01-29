Robbie Keane says reunion with Martin O’Neill may be ‘written in the stars’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ferencvaros boss Robbie Keane says it is “maybe written in the stars” for his side to be drawn against Martin O’Neill’s Celtic in the Europa League play-offs.

Keane returned to these shores with hopes of finishing in the top eight ahead of kick-off but they came crashing down on a difficult night against Nottingham Forest, where the Hungarian side went down 4-0.

Keane now faces the prospect of an emotional reunion with Celtic, who he played for on loan during his illustrious playing career, and could come up against O’Neill, who managed him at international level with the Republic of Ireland.

Ferencvaros could also face Bulgarian side Ludogorets when the draw is made on Friday, but Keane thinks fate might hand him a tie with the Scottish champions.

“There is going to be a lot of talk, because I played for Celtic, but I don’t really care,” he said.

“You always want to play against very, very experienced managers. I’ve done it twice in this campaign, with Rafa (Benitez), and then with Sean (Dyche), who has got wealth of experience.

“There aren’t many more experienced than Martin, and what he’s done in the game and what he’s done since he’s come back to Celtic, because he’s given a lot of energy to the club, of course, a lot of energy to the players, with a club that was obviously very, very down.

“That’s what Martin does. So maybe it’s written in the stars, myself against Martin. I don’t know. But again, regardless of who we play in the two games, it will be so difficult.”

Forest were already all but condemned to the play-off ahead of kick-off after a damaging defeat in Braga last week and they will now face either Panathinaikos or Fenerbahce.

Igor Jesus’ brace after Bence Otvos’ early own goal and James McAtee’s late penalty made it an easy evening for Forest at the City Ground.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis could well be rubbing his hands at the prospect of playing the Greek side, who are bitter rivals of his other club Olympiacos, with a trip to Istanbul seemingly less appealing.

Their exact opponents will be decided on Friday but they are guaranteed two more fixtures in an already packed schedule.

“I mean, that’s the way it goes, and you don’t go into it thinking you’re just going to glide through it all,” Dyche said.

“So we certainly want good games, and I think it’s great for the fans, that’s for sure. But we certainly want to win, and it’s not an easy task.

“We will take whatever comes. It’s about working hard to get to this far and then going again. It’s going to be the challenge.”