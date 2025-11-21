Rob Edwards explains why he couldn’t turn down Wolves return after ‘difficult’ Middlesbrough exit
Rob Edwards chose to leave Championship high-flyers Middlesbrough to manage the Premier League’s bottom side Wolves
Rob Edwards has revealed he could not risk future regret by turning down the opportunity to manage Wolves, despite swapping a Championship promotion push with Middlesbrough for a Premier League relegation battle.
The 42-year-old departed Boro, who sit second in the second tier, to take the helm at Wolves, currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table.
The Molineux club has amassed just two points from their opening 11 matches, already eight points adrift of safety.
Edwards boasts a significant history with Wolves, having made over 100 appearances for the club between 2004 and 2008.
He later returned in various coaching capacities, even serving as caretaker manager in 2016. His first match in charge will be against Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Speaking at a press conference, Edwards explained his decision: "I know I was in a great job at Middlesbrough. Great people and very good players who have done well. So I’m aware of it. But this is something I have wanted to do for a very, very long time.
"I didn’t know if this opportunity would come up again for me to be the head coach of this club.
“I didn’t want to look back in 10,15 or 20 years time that I turned down chance to manage Wolves in the Premier League. I didn’t want to regret that."
He added: "I will not lie, it has been an aim of mine since I got the under 18s job. It is something I’ve always wanted to do."
Addressing his departure from Middlesbrough, Edwards acknowledged their likely disappointment.
"I know they won’t be happy but I understand it. We were doing well but what am I supposed to do? Give me another 30 games and wait?" he questioned.
"The opportunity came along and it’s something I wanted to do. Sometimes in life you’ve got to look after you. It was difficult but this place pulled me in."
