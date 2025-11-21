Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rob Edwards has revealed he could not risk future regret by turning down the opportunity to manage Wolves, despite swapping a Championship promotion push with Middlesbrough for a Premier League relegation battle.

The 42-year-old departed Boro, who sit second in the second tier, to take the helm at Wolves, currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table.

The Molineux club has amassed just two points from their opening 11 matches, already eight points adrift of safety.

Edwards boasts a significant history with Wolves, having made over 100 appearances for the club between 2004 and 2008.

open image in gallery Edwards felt he had to take the Wolves job as he feared he may not get another chance to manage the club (Steven Paston/PA) ( PA Wire )

He later returned in various coaching capacities, even serving as caretaker manager in 2016. His first match in charge will be against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference, Edwards explained his decision: "I know I was in a great job at Middlesbrough. Great people and very good players who have done well. So I’m aware of it. But this is something I have wanted to do for a very, very long time.

"I didn’t know if this opportunity would come up again for me to be the head coach of this club.

“I didn’t want to look back in 10,15 or 20 years time that I turned down chance to manage Wolves in the Premier League. I didn’t want to regret that."

He added: "I will not lie, it has been an aim of mine since I got the under 18s job. It is something I’ve always wanted to do."

Addressing his departure from Middlesbrough, Edwards acknowledged their likely disappointment.

"I know they won’t be happy but I understand it. We were doing well but what am I supposed to do? Give me another 30 games and wait?" he questioned.

"The opportunity came along and it’s something I wanted to do. Sometimes in life you’ve got to look after you. It was difficult but this place pulled me in."