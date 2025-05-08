Rio Ferdinand posts update from hospital ahead of missing TNT Sports punditry duties

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rio Ferdinand has confirmed he will be absent from the coverage of Manchester United’s Europa League semi-final with Athletic Bilbao after revealing he has been in hospital.

The former United defender and TNT Sports pundit was missing from the broadcaster’s coverage of Arsenal’s Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.

And Ferdinand confirmed he was unable to be at the Parc des Princes for Arsenal’s defeat, and won’t be attending Manchester United’s second leg at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

( @rioferdy5 )

“Gutted to be missing the semi-finals this week on [TNT Sport],” Ferdinand said on social media, alongside a picture of him from a hospital bed. “Wishing the team all the best — I’ll be watching every minute from the iPad.”

Ferdinand did not disclose why he was in hospital, but the official TNT Sports annount replied: “Get well soon, Rio.”

The PA news agency reported Ferdinand was hospitalised by a sickness bug, which also affected other members of Ferdinand's family.

Ferdinand’s commentary of Manchester United’s dramatic victory against Lyon in the Europa League quarter-finals went viral as his former team staged a comeback in extra time.

United will take a 3-0 lead into their semi-final second leg against Athletic Bilbao, as they look to reach the Europa League final and set up a potential meeting with Tottenham on May 21 in the Basque Country.