Rico Lewis challenge a ‘definite red card’ claims John Obi Mikel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Obi Mikel claims Rico Lewis’s dismissal against Wydad AC in Manchester City’s Club World Cup opener was a ‘definite red card’ despite the dubious nature of the challenge.

Lewis was sent off in the 88th minute after a sliding tackle on Samuel Obeng.

The rather bizarre occurance saw the Man City defender and Wydad forward both slide in to challenge for a loose ball with Lewis winning the race and clearing the danger.

As Obeng arrived he slipped underneath Lewis whose legs flew into the air and collided with Obeng’s chin. The referee pulled out a straight red card and VAR declined to overturn the decision.

The dismissal had no impact on the conclusion of the game as, even with 10-men, Manchester City were in complete control thanks to first-half goals from Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku.

After the full-time whistle Mikel and Callum Wilson discussed the incident on Channel 5 with Mikel adamant that the decision was correct.

“I think it was a red card for sure. You can see he got the ball and I think his argument is that he got the ball. You can see his follow through with his leg, he left it there high and catches [Obeng] on the face, neck, whatever it was.”

Fellow pundit Shay Given asked whether momentum took Lewis’s legs above Obeng who was sliding too but Mikel wasn’t convinced.

He added: “He got the ball but you can see his leg just move. I don’t think so [momentum taking Lewis high]. You can get the ball and keep your feet on the ground but he didn’t do that. He lifted them up and caught the guy on the neck.

“I think the referee made the right decision. For me it’s a definite red card, he got the ball, left his foot high. There’s no argument about that.”

open image in gallery Rico Lewis reacts to being sent off against Wydad AC in the Club World Cup ( IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters )

Callum Wilson was less sure of the decision but agreed that the follow through from Lewis was the deciding factor. He explained: “I think Rico Lewis wins the ball and obviously the follow through is what catches him. If his [Obeng’s] face isn’t so low he probably doesn’t get sent off.”

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola was livid when talking to the officials after the game as he thought Lewis’s body position was natural and there was no intent in the challenge. He’d calmed off during his post match interview and spoke through his thoughts on the red card.

“He touches the ball and both bodies were in the grass,” he said, “They [the officials] said his feet were high but he was in the grass so that’s a natural way. Rico’s never had any intention to do it but it doesn’t matter. It is what it is.”