Republic of Ireland book play-off final clash with Wales after thumping Georgia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Republic of Ireland stayed on course for their first European Championship finals after beating Georgia 3-0 in the second leg of their play-off in Dublin.

Eileen Gleeson’s side cruised to a 9-0 aggregate win after goals from Julie-Ann Russell, Kyra Carusa and captain Katie McCabe at the Tallaght Stadium and will now face Wales in a two-legged play-off final.

Both matches are set to take place between November 27 and December 3.

open image in gallery ( Niall Carson/PA Wire )

Republic had taken a huge step in their quest to reach the finals on Friday with a thumping 6-0 first-leg win in Tbilisi.

Russell gave Republic a flying start in the return leg, turning home a rebound from close range after Marissa Sheva’s shot had been saved by Georgia goalkeeper Tatia Gabunia in the third minute.

Carusa fired home the Republic’s second just after the half-hour mark, fending off her marker after Jessie Stapleton’s flick-on to make it 8-0 on aggregate.

McCabe blasted a penalty over the crossbar before half-time after Carusa had gone down under Mariam Kalandadze’s challenge.

But the Arsenal defender made amends nine minutes after the restart, exchanging passes with Denise O’Sullivan before planting a low finish beyond Gabunia.

Georgia’s Teona Bakradze forced a rare save from home goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan but Republic eased to victory without further scares.