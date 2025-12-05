Who could Republic of Ireland face at the 2026 World Cup? Groups revealed after draw
Heimir Hallgrimsson’s side now know their fate if they come through World Cup qualifying
The Republic of Ireland now know the fate that awaits them if the qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup after the draw was made for the tournament.
An expanded edition of football’s biggest event will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada next year with Heimir Hallgrimsson’s side hoping to take up a place as one of the 48 teams in North America.
Ireland kept their dream of a first World Cup since 2002 alive in sensational fashion, beating Portugal in Dublin before Troy Parrott snatched a last-gasp winner in Budapest to pip Hungary to second place in Group F, ensuring their place in the play-offs.
They have advanced into Path D of the second round of World Cup qualifying and will make the trip to the Czech Republic for their semi-final on 26 March.
Should Ireland emerge victorious in the semi-final, they will face either Denmark or North Macedonia at home in the final on 31 March.
Win that clash and Ireland will take up their place in Group A alongside Mexico, South Africa and South Korea.
Possible Republic of Ireland group stage fixtures at 2026 World Cup
11 June: Uefa Path D Winner vs South Korea (Estadio Akron, Zapopan)
18 June: Uefa Path D Winner vs South Africa (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta)
24 June: Uefa Path D Winner vs Mexico (Estadio Azteca, Mexico City)
