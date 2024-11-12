Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The football world is eagerly watching as the BBC prepares to find a successor for Gary Lineker, who will step down as Match of the Day host next year, at the end of the Premier League season.

The 63-year-old former Leicester City striker is the corporation’s highest-paid presenter, with his current annual salary estimated to be worth £1.35m.

Lineker, who has been synonymous with the show since 1999, leaves behind big shoes to fill, and rumours are already swirling about who might step in.

Top candidates to replace Lineker include Alex Scott, a former player with hosting experience on Football Focus and Sports Personality of the Year; Mark Chapman, host of Match of the Day 2 ; and Jason Mohammad, a veteran presenter of Final Score and regular stand-in for Lineker.

Seasoned presenter Gabby Logan, known for her work on Olympic and Lionesses’ Euros coverage, could also be a contender to take on the role.

So, what do you think? Should the BBC pass the torch to a seasoned veteran or opt for a fresh voice?

Share your thoughts in the comments — we’ll highlight the best responses as they come in.

All you have to do is sign up and register your details — then you can take part in the discussion. You can also sign up by clicking ‘log in’ on the top right-hand corner of the screen.