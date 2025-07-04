Chelsea captain Reece James criticises standards of pitches at Club World Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea captain Reece James has questioned the standard of the pitches being used at the Club World Cup.

James does not feel the surfaces being played on at the tournament in the United States make for great football.

He feels this exacerbates the difficulties already faced by teams in coping with games taking place in intense heat.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea’s quarter-final against Palmeiras in Philadelphia, the 25-year-old said: “It’s obviously difficult, playing in the conditions, the climate, on pitches that are not as good as pitches in Europe.

“The ball goes 100 feet in the air and it bounces one metre up. It’s not what we’re used to. I feel you get a lot leggier quicker, playing on pitches that are not so good.

“It’s not just for us, it’s for everyone involved in the competition, but I think for the fans, for the people watching, it would be better quality if the pitches were more acclimatised for us.”

With the US also one of the co-hosts of next year’s World Cup, England international James’ concerns could carry extra significance, but tournament organiser FIFA, the world governing body, is relaxed on the matter.

FIFA has generally been pleased with the quality of turf, which has played evenly and not cut up despite heavy rain in some cities. It feels this is a subjective matter as pitches, due to nature, can play differently in different parts of the world.

It says all surfaces in this tournament have been rigorously tested and fall within the organisation’s “optimal range” of playing characteristics.

A spokesperson added: “FIFA continues to monitor key performance indicators such as surface hardness, traction, and ball roll.

“While acknowledging that grass type and climate differ in different parts of the world, adjustments are made in real time based on weather conditions, pitch usage, and match schedules to ensure high-quality playing surfaces and prioritise player safety across all venues.”

FIFA also points out that the bed-in time for surfaces prior to the World Cup will also be longer than for the Club World Cup as they will take control of the venues much earlier.