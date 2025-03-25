Reece James delighted to be back for England after injury ‘struggle’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reece James was pleased to put years of “struggle” behind him by scoring his first England goal.

James’ career has stalled over the past few seasons after a multitude of injuries but the Chelsea defender has returned to fitness and was handed his first England start since 2022 against Latvia on Monday.

The 25-year-old celebrated in style as he curled in a superb first-half free-kick to put his side on the way to a 3-0 World Cup qualifying win.

James said: “I’ve been waiting for that moment for a long time. I made my debut many years ago and (I’ve) managed to score.

“This is the best I’ve felt in a long time. It means a lot more to me (playing for England). The last two and a half or three years have been a struggle.

“I’ve had lots of injuries and it’s been tough but towards the back end of this season I’ve been playing consecutively and I’m happy to be back playing for my club and for my country on a regular basis.”

James got the chance to impress new England boss Thomas Tuchel, who he worked with at Chelsea, but with Kyle Walker back on the scene and Trent Alexander-Arnold currently injured there is strong competition for places at right-back.

“England is one of the best teams across the world, of course there is going to be competition,” he added.

“It’s expected, just like my club, it’s nothing new, I back myself, I hope I can stay healthy and keep pushing on from here.

“Football is football to me, as I said, I’ve been sidelined for so long.

“If I play midfield, if I play right-back, I have a job to do to try and help the team and perform to the best of my ability.”

James was an important part of the Chelsea side that won the Champions League under Tuchel so was in familiar territory when joining up with the squad.

“He’s very much the same,” said James. “The same messages, the same phrases he used to say and I think the boys have enjoyed working under him in the short spell we’ve had together.

“We got off to a good start with two wins.”