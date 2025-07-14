Reece James delighted as Chelsea make ‘big statement’ with Club World Cup win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reece James felt Chelsea made “a big statement” to their rivals by producing a major upset to beat Paris St Germain in the Club World Cup final.

Cole Palmer scored two brilliant goals and created a third for Joao Pedro – all in the first half – as the Blues shocked the Champions League winners, who were seeking a fifth trophy of the season, to win 3-0.

After a turbulent few years at Stamford Bridge following the takeover of 2022, it provided further evidence of a Blues revival after the Conference League triumph in May.

“I think for sure we are moving in the right direction, winning this trophy against such good opposition,” said Chelsea captain James. “So it’s a big statement.

“I’m happy with how much the club has progressed and how next season you know we’ll be competing in the Premier League, to win the title and compete and to go far in the Champions League as well.

“I think this showed how far our club has come. We’ve had a difficult few years, not competing in the Champions League.

“This was the best team we faced and we knew it was going to be tough but the team was ready, and I think we showed that.”

Chelsea had been written off in many quarters before the game with PSG, who famously thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 in the Champions League final in May, having routed Real Madrid 4-0 just four days previously.

Yet their victory was thoroughly deserved and Palmer had already gone close to scoring before taking charge of the game with his quickfire double of goals scored in the 22nd and 30th minutes.

He then set up Pedro, the £60million signing who only joined the club mid-tournament, for his third goal in the last two games before half-time.

There was no way back for the Ligue 1 champions, whose frustration was compounded late on as Joao Neves was sent off for a petulant tug on Marc Cucurella’s hair.

Tempers boiled over as scuffles broke out after the final whistle and one involving PSG coach Luis Enrique ended with Pedro on the ground.

There was a further surreal postscript as United States President Donald Trump, there to present the winners with the trophy, decided to stay on stage to join Chelsea’s celebrations.

Yet while that made for a peculiar ending to the tournament, James’ main thoughts were on his achievement and what could come next.

“It’s amazing for me,” said the 25-year-old, who has overcome a series of injury setbacks. “Since I was a little boy I supported this team.

“I just wanted to play for this club. Just once would have been enough for me, so to captain the team and to lead them to two trophies this season, it’s been a dream for me.

“We beat the champions of Europe. For sure it gives us confidence and I am looking forward to the future.”