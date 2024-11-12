Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Rebecca Welch believes female referees should not feel intimidated about working in the men’s professional game, insisting her experience was nothing but positive.

The 40-year-old was inducted into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame in Manchester on Tuesday after becoming the first woman to referee in the Premier League last December when Fulham hosted Burnley.

She insists her sex was never an issue when she refereed men’s matches - in fact she felt she had an easier time than her male colleagues.

“I think I am treated differently, but in a positive way,” she told the PA news agency.

“I always found - especially in the men’s game - that I got a lot less grief off players than the men (referees) did, which is quite ironic because people probably think it’s the other way around.

“I’ve been involved in the men’s game since I started and the men have been great - it’s not always a story people want to hear but I’ve had a great experience.”

Welch was also the first woman to be appointed to referee an EFL match when she took charge of Harrogate v Port Vale in 2021.

She added: “I used to be uncomfortable about that word trailblazer, but now I embrace it.

“We want to inspire more people to get involved and if they can use my name to help women and girls get into refereeing then I’m all for it.”

She hopes football reaches a point where female referees in men’s football is unremarkable.

“Hopefully when the next person does it, we won’t be talking about it as much, because we want to normalise it,” she added. “We want to make it the norm for a female referee or assistant referee to officiate any fixture and there be no noise around it.”

Welch, who cites her first Women’s FA Cup final in 2017 as her career highlight, also refereed at the 2022 Women’s Euro and the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

open image in gallery Welch reffed last season’s UWCL final before retiring ( Getty Images )

She retired from officiating in the summer to focus on a managerial role at Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), having just refereed at the Paris Olympic Games.

Her role now is to support the next generation of talent, spearheaded by the likes of Kirsty Dowle and Abigail Byrne.

She added: “Year on year we see an increase in the numbers coming through the grassroots game and the professional game where we have one of the biggest and best women’s leagues in the world, but there’s also the opportunity for them to go into the male pathway.

“I was lucky enough to do both pathways, so the options are really open to people to do what they feel comfortable doing.”

National Football Museum chief executive Tim Desmond said: “Rebecca’s achievements in football are nothing short of outstanding.

“She’s a shining example for anyone looking to make a career in refereeing and we are delighted to be inducting her into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame.”