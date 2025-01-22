Natalia Arroyo named head coach of Women’s Super League strugglers Aston Villa
Arroyo most recently led Liga F side Real Sociedad for four seasons, leaving at the conclusion of the last campaign.
Natalia Arroyo has been appointed as head coach of Aston Villa on a three-and-a-half-year deal, subject to visa approval.
The 38-year-old, who will work with Villa’s existing coaching staff, will take charge of the eighth-placed Women’s Super League side for the first time when they play leaders Chelsea on February 2.
Villa’s head of women’s football Lee Billard said: “We are familiar with Natalia’s playing style and admire her philosophy.
“After an in-depth search, Natalia has consistently stood out in meeting our requirements.
“We look forward to working with her as we continue to build the women’s programme for success.”
Monchi, Villa’s president of football operations, said: “We are delighted to welcome Natalia to the football club.
“Natalia impressed us with her passion for football and approach to coaching.
“We believe she has all the necessary tools to succeed at Aston Villa.”
Arroyo’s spell at Real Sociedad ended at the completion of the 2023-24 season as she led them to the Copa de la Reina final.
In her first season she achieved a fifth-place finish in Liga F before securing second the following campaign, qualifying for the Champions League.
The former defender played professionally for Barcelona and Espanyol, retiring in 2009.