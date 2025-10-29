Real Madrid seek ‘substantial damages’ from Uefa over Super League case

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Real Madrid say they will seek "substantial damages" from Uefa following a ruling linked to their efforts to form a European Super League.

The Spanish club said the Provincial Court of Madrid had dismissed appeals by Uefa, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) and LaLiga, and that the court had confirmed Uefa had "seriously infringed the European Union's free competition rules in line with the CJEU ruling by abusing its dominant position".

Real were one of 12 clubs who announced themselves as founder members of a new European Super League in April 2021, with their president Florentino Perez one of the key architects of the plans.

Uefa and Fifa blocked the plans, which quickly fell apart amid fan protests by supporters of England's 'Big Six' clubs, who were also founder members. Uefa also sought to sanction the clubs involved.

In December 2023, the Court of Justice for the European Union (CJEU) stated that the rules used by Uefa to block the competition in 2021 were contrary to EU law. Uefa adopted new authorisation rules in 2022 which it believes do comply with EU law.

The CJEU ruling followed a referral by a Madrid commercial court that dealt with the initial Super League legal proceedings.

Real said in a statement issued on Wednesday: "Real Madrid CF is delighted that the Madrid Provincial Court has dismissed the appeals lodged by Uefa, the RFEF and La Liga, confirming that Uefa, in the Superliga matter, seriously infringed the European Union's free competition rules in line with the CJEU ruling by abusing its dominant position.

"This ruling opens the way to claim the substantial damages suffered by the club.

"Furthermore, Real Madrid reports that throughout 2025 it has held numerous discussions with Uefa to seek solutions, without reaching any compromise on more transparent governance, financial sustainability, protection of players' health and improvements to the fan experience, including free and globally accessible broadcasting models as was the case at the FIFA Club World Cup.

"Accordingly, the club announces that it will continue to work for the good of global football and fans, while claiming substantial damages from Uefa."

Uefa issued its own statement shortly after Real's, which read: "Uefa takes note of today's judgment by the Madrid Court of Appeal concerning the so-called 'super league'.

"This ruling does not validate the abandoned 'super league' project announced in 2021, nor does it undermine Uefa's current authorisation rules, adopted in 2022 and updated in 2024, which remain fully in force.

"These rules ensure that any cross-border competitions are assessed on objective, transparent, non-discriminatory and proportionate criteria.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

"This development comes after the European Parliament this month adopted a landmark resolution explicitly reiterating its opposition to 'breakaway competitions' as they 'endanger the overall sport ecosystem'.

"Uefa will carefully review the judgment before deciding on any further steps, and will not be commenting further at this stage.

"In the meantime, Uefa remains firmly committed to the European sports model, built on sporting merit, open access, solidarity and the protection of the football pyramid.

"It will continue working with associations, leagues, clubs, players, fans, and public authorities to safeguard the unity of European football."

PA