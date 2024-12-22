Real Madrid climb up to second in LaLiga after seeing off Sevilla

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Real Madrid climbed back up second in LaLiga after a 4-2 win over Sevilla.

Goals from Kylian Mbappe, Federico Valverde and Rodrygo put the hosts 3-0 up after just 34 minutes.

Isaac Romero pulled one back before half-time, but Brahim Diaz ended Sevilla’s hopes of a comeback eight minutes into the second half despite Dodi Lukebakio’s late goal.

Isi Palazon’s second-half strike secured a 1-1 draw for Rayo Vallecano at Real Betis, who led through a penalty from Isco shortly before half-time.

Dani Gomez scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time as Valencia snatched a 2-2 draw against Alaves.

Carlos Martin put Alaves ahead, Luis Rioja equalised from the spot and Joan Jordan thought he had won it with another penalty before Gomez’s late heroics.

Sandro Ramirez’s 67th-minute goal secured a 1-0 win for Las Palmas at home to Espanyol, while Thierno Barry scored a hat-trick as Villareal beat Leganes 5-2.

Gerard Moreno and Pau Cabanes were also on target, with Seydouba Cisse and Dani Raba replying for the hosts.

Charles De Ketelaere fired Atalanta to the top of Serie A with two goals, including a late winner, in a 3-2 win over Empoli.

Lorenzo Colombo volleyed Empoli into an early lead, but De Ketelaere equalised with a header before Ademola Lookman put Atalanta ahead before half-time.

Sebastiano Esposito drew Empoli level with a penalty but De Ketelaere’s run and low shot wrapped up the victory with four minutes left.

Goals from Weston McKennie and Nicolas Gonzalez gave Juventus a 2-1 win at Monza, for whom Samuele Birindelli replied.

Paulo Dybala scored twice as Roma thumped Parma 5-0.

Dybala opened the scoring from the penalty spot and added the third after Alexis Saelemaekers netted with a fine volley.

Leandro Paredes made it four with another spot-kick and Artem Dovbyk wrapped up the scoring seven minutes from time.

In the Bundesliga, three goals in five first-half minutes set Borussia Dortmund on their way to a 3-1 win at Wolfsburg.

Donyell Malen, Maximilian Beier and Julian Brandt put the visitors 3-0 up by the half-hour mark.

Denis Vavro pulled one back after 58 minutes and Dortmund had to play the last half an hour a player down after Pascal Gross was dismissed.

First-half goals from Moritz Broschinski and Matus Bero fired rock-bottom Bochum to their first league win of the season, 2-0 at home to fellow strugglers Heidenheim.