Kylian Mbappe nets late winner as Real Madrid beat nine-man Getafe to go top

Kylian Mbappe scored a late winner as Real Madrid returned to the top of LaLiga with a 1-0 victory at nine-man Getafe on Sunday.

Getafe were frustrating their big city neighbours until substitute Allan Nyom was sent off following a clash with Vinicius Junior, 13 minutes from time.

Mbappe took advantage to score three minutes later and Getafe’s woes were compounded when Alex Sancris was also dismissed for a second bookable offence.

There were three other games in the Spanish top flight on a day when players continued to protest against LaLiga’s decision to sanction a match between Barcelona and Villarreal in Miami.

Players made their disapproval known by refusing to move for the first 15 seconds after kick-off in matches.

In those other fixtures, Elche v Athletic Bilbao – teams that are seventh and eighth respectively – finished goalless, while Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad drew 1-1 and Rayo Vallecano won 3-0 at Levante.

Rafael Leao scored twice, including a penalty winner four minutes from time, as AC Milan came from behind to beat Fiorentina 2-1 and return to the top of Serie A.

Robin Gosens had put Fiorentina ahead at the San Siro, 10 minutes into the second half.

Meanwhile, Como claimed a stunning first victory over Juventus since 1952 with a 2-0 win at the Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium.

Marc-Oliver Kempf and Nico Paz scored as Cesc Fabregas’ side climbed above Juve into sixth.

Bologna are one place above them in fifth after a 2-0 win at Cagliari, while the Genoa v Parma and Atalanta v Lazio games both ended 0-0.

Vincenzo Grifo struck three minutes from time as Freiburg earned a 2-2 draw at home to Eintracht Frankfurt – for whom Jonathan Burkardt scored twice – in the Bundesliga. Hoffenheim won convincingly, 3-0, at St Pauli.

Ligue 1 bottom side Metz are still awaiting their first win after slumping to a 4-0 loss at Toulouse.

Frank Magri and Aron Donnum scored inside the first eight minutes, while Yann Gboho and Charlie Cresswell also netted and the visitors had Sadibou Sane sent off.

Samson Baidoo scored the winner as Lens moved up to fourth with a 2-1 win over Paris FC, while the game of the day saw Lorient and Brest draw 3-3.

Rennes and Auxerre also drew 2-2 and Lille claimed a 2-1 success at Nantes.