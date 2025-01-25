Hat-trick hero Kylian Mbappe returns to form in style as Real Madrid extend lead

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kylian Mbappe capped a breathtaking return to form with a hat-trick as Real Madrid went four points clear at the top of LaLiga with a 3-0 win at Real Valladolid.

Mbappe shrugged off an indifferent and injury-hit campaign as he combined brilliantly with Jude Bellingham to fire Real’s opening goal on the half-hour mark.

The Frenchman finished off a swift counter-attack in the 57th minute then sealed his one-man show with a last-minute penalty as Real eased to a fourth-straight domestic win.

Earlier, Atletico Madrid dropped more points in pursuit of their city rivals as they followed last week’s loss at Leganes with a 1-1 draw at home to Villarreal.

The visitors threatened to inflict more woe on Diego Simeone’s men when they went ahead through Gerard Moreno’s 29th-minute penalty, but Samuel Lino scored just before the hour mark to salvage a point.

Cedric Bakambu scored deep in injury time to snatch a 1-0 win for Real Betis at Mallorca, who had Omar Mascarell sent off midway through the second half, while Sevilla were held 1-1 at home by struggling Espanyol.

Napoli came from behind to inflict a first defeat of the season on Juventus and strengthen their position at the top of Serie A with their seventh-straight win.

Randal Kolo Muani’s close-range effort gave the visitors the lead just before the break, but Napoli came on strong in the second half with Franck Anguissa levelling and Romelu Lukaku’s 69th-minute penalty sealing a 2-1 win.

Two goals from Mateo Retegui ensured Atalanta got back on track after four games without a win as they triumphed 2-1 at improving Como, while Bologna required a Benjamin Dominguez equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw at struggling Empoli.

Paris St Germain dropped points at the Parc des Princes for only the second time this season as they were held to a 1-1 draw by mid-table Reims.

The runaway Ligue 1 leaders looked set for three more points when Ousmane Dembele put them in front early in the second half, but Reims were level before the hour mark, courtesy of Keito Nakamura.

Monaco held off struggling Rennes to record their first Ligue 1 win in five attempts, with goals from Maghnes Akliouche, Mike Biereth and Alekandr Golovin just enough to earn a 3-2 win.

Strasbourg dented Lille’s Champions League aspirations as late goals from Andrey Santos and Emmanuel Emegha saw the hosts cancel out Osame Sahraoui’s early opener to win 2-1.

Bayern Munich shrugged off their midweek Champions League disappointment and extended their Bundesliga lead to six points after a hard-fought 2-1 win at Freiburg.

Vincent Kompany’s men – who were thrashed 3-0 at Feyenoord on Wednesday – opened the scoring through Harry Kane after 15 minutes and Kim Min-Jae doubled their lead early in the second half before Matthias Ginter gave Freiburg hope.

Second-placed Bayer Leverkusen dropped points as they were pinned back to a 2-2 draw at RB Leipzig, despite sweeping into a 2-0 lead through Patrik Schick and Aleix Garcia.

David Raum reduced the deficit before half-time for the hosts before an Edmond Tapsoba own goal six minutes from time cost Xabi Alonso’s side dear.

Borussia Dortmund, who played most of the game with 10 men after an early red card for Nico Schlotterbeck, also blew a two-goal lead as they were held 2-2 at home by Werder Bremen.

Borussia Monchengladbach shrugged off three-straight losses to beat bottom club Bochum 3-0, Augsburg edged Heidenheim 2-1 and Stuttgart’s recent good run was brought to an end in a 2-0 defeat at Mainz.