Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Real Madrid’s team coach was involved in a collision with a lorry on the M40 motorway in Warwickshire as it travelled back to Spain following the defeat to Liverpool. No players were on board but emergency services were called following the crash on Thursday afternoon.

Warwickshire Police confirmed there were no serious injuries after pictures and videos emerged of the Real Madrid coach broken down on the side of the motorway. The coach was involved in a collision with a lorry and a car at around 1:15pm, leading to long delays near Warwick and Hockley Heath.

European champions Madrid were beaten by Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday night, with players including Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe returning to Spain by plane after the 2-0 defeat. It was reported that two drivers and two other members of club staff were onboard the bus as it returned to Spain.

Real Madrid’s team bus was involved in an accident the day after the match against Liverpool ( Sourced )

Warwickshire Police confirmed emergency services attended the scene and reminded drivers that it is illegal to take photos and videos while in control of a vehicle.

A statement said: “Our officers responded to reports of a collision involving a car, a lorry, and the coach of a well-known football team on the M40 southbound between junction 16 for Hockley Heath and junction 15 for Warwick.

“Fortunately, nobody was seriously injured. The players from the well-known football team were not on the coach at the time.”

Real Madrid’s defeat to Liverpool was their third loss in five Champions League games this season, leaving the 15-time winners in 24th place of the new competition format. Mbappe missed a second-half penalty as Liverpool defeated Madrid for the first time since 2009, following defeats in the 2018 and 2022 Champions League finals.