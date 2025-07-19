Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

When is Reading v Tottenham Hotspur? Kick-off time and how to watch friendly online

Reading contest their feature pre-season friendly against Europa League winners Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, with Thomas Frank eager to build momentum for his debut campaign in charge

Jonathan Doidge
Saturday 19 July 2025 02:41 EDT
Comments
Frank delighted with Kudus signing

Reading tackle Tottenham Hotspur in a pre-season friendly with Thomas Frank’s reign underway for the 2025/26 season after Ange Postecoglou was sacked.

Frank made the move to Spurs from Brentford and will guide the Londoners into the Champions League this term. The Spurs squad have had 12 days together, with the players eager to impress the Dane.

They’ll have four pre-season matches before taking on Bayern Munich in the Telekom Cup on 7 August. They’ll also be involved in the Uefa Super Cup against Paris Saint-Germain, prior to their Premier League opener at home to Burnley on 16 August.

Here’s everything you need to know about the friendly:

Recommended

When is Reading v Tottenham Hotspur?

The match will kick off at 3pm UK time on Saturday 19 July at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading.

How can I watch it?

It will be live on Royals TV and Spursplay, which will have live and on-demand video content for Spurs’ five pre-season matches this summer.

Predicted line-ups

Reading predicted XI: Pereira; Yiadom, O'Connor, Burns, Jacob; Wing, Savage; Osho, Knibbs, Camara; Ehibhatiomhan

Tottenham predicted XI: Kinsky; Porro, Takai, Van de Ven, Spence; Maddison, Bentancur, Sarr; Kudus, Solanke, Son

Tottenham Hotspur pre-season schedule

  • 19 July - Reading vs Spurs (3pm UK)26 July - Luton Town vs Spurs (3pm UK)
  • 31 July - Spurs vs Arsenal - Hong Kong (12.30pm UK)*
  • 3 August - Spurs vs Newcastle - Seoul (12noon UK)*
  • 7 August - FC Bayern vs Spurs (5.30pm UK)*

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in