Andoni Iraola lauds Dango Ouattara’s impact off bench as Bournemouth hold Fulham

Andoni Iraola lauded Dango Ouattara’s impact off the bench as he came on to net an 89th-minute equaliser in Bournemouth’s 2-2 draw with Fulham.

After Raul Jimenez scored his sixth Premier League goal of the season, Evanilson struck early in the second half to level proceedings.

Harry Wilson’s header marked his second in as many matches before Ouattara’s deft chip over Bernd Leno in the final minutes saw both sides take a point in west London.

“I think he made the perfect decision. He’s someone who has chances and arrives in the last third,” Iraola said when asked about Ouattara’s leveller.

“Today coming from the bench and feeling fresh, his mind was clear and he made the right decision with a good finish.

“I’m very proud of the team and the players, we had a hell of an effort. Everyone who was healthy made a big effort and we did not deserve to lose the game because we had better chances than Fulham.”

Referee Robert Jones’ decision to blow the whistle for a foul saw James Hill’s headed goal from a corner chalked off.

On second glance, it appeared any contact with Joachim Andersen was light, but VAR were not in a position to intervene as the whistle had been blown before the ball was in the net.

“He doesn’t give the VAR a chance to see it because he whistles before so even VAR didn’t have the chance to value the play,” Iraola added.

“I suppose he’s seen something and thinks it’s a foul. The VAR can’t intervene and we can’t do anything now.”

Ryan Christie was fortunate to avoid a red card for a studs-up challenge on Antonee Robinson in the first half.

Despite a VAR check, the Cherries midfield player was only shown a yellow card.

“For me I don’t have doubts about it,” Fulham manager Marco Silva said when asked if Christie should have been sent off.

“Against Tottenham we played with 10 men for a tackle which was less ruthless and aggressive than this one.”