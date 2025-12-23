Rasmus Hojlund delivers six-word verdict on Man Utd decision after Napoli triumph

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rasmus Hojlund is not regretting his decision to ditch his bid to win favour at Manchester United for a move abroad.

The Danish striker joined Serie A heavyweights Napoli at the end of the summer transfer window, returning to the league where he burst onto the scene as one of Europe’s most promising talents with Atalanta in 2022/23.

His soaring stock in Italy led to United splashing an initial £64m on him in the summer of 2023, but the 22-year-old struggled to get going in two seasons at Old Trafford and was shipped out on loan at the beginning of this term.

His fortunes have changed since moving to Naples and he capped off an encouraging first half of the season at the club with a first piece of silverware on Monday night, lifting the Supercoppa Italiana after David Neres’ brace saw Napoli dispatch Bologna 2-0 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Hojlund, who played the full 90 minutes in the final, took to Instagram to post a picture of him smiling with the trophy, accompanied by a six-word verdict of his decision to move away from Man United.

He wrote: “What a great decision looks like.”

Hojlund, who has 26 goals and six assists to his name in 95 appearances for Man United, fell particularly out of favour last season under United manager Ruben Amorim, managing just four goals in the Premier League.

With both Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee failing to deliver up top, the Red Devils spent heavily on an attacking overhaul in the summer, bringing Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko into the fold.

Minutes were now anything but guaranteed for the Dane, who opted to move away on deadline day to give him a better chance of playing regularly.

And his decision has paid off at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, making 19 appearances across all competitions and recording 10 goal contributions so far this term.

Hojlund could move to Napoli permanently at the end of the season, with United accepting a package that included a €6m loan fee and a €44m clause to by the striker.