Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Raphael Varane announces retirement from football at age of 31

The centre-back suffered a knee injury on his debut for Italian club Como after leaving Manchester United in the summer

Jamie Braidwood
Wednesday 25 September 2024 04:40
Comments
Varane won the World Cup with France in 2018
Varane won the World Cup with France in 2018 (Getty Images)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Head shot of Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

Raphael Varane, a former World Cup winner with France and four-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, has retired from football at the age of 31.

The centre-back suffered a knee injury on his first appearance for Italian club Como last month, having left Manchester United on a free transfer in the summer.

Varane made 95 appearances for United across three seasons with the club, winning the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, but his time at Old Trafford was disrupted by injury.

The defender had retired from international duty following the Qatar World Cup in 2022, four years on from playing a key part in France’s triumph in Russia.

“They say all good things must come to an end,” Varane posted on Instagram. “It is with immense pride and a feeling of fulfilment that I am announcing my retirement from the game that we all love.

“I hold myself to the highest standard, I want to go out strong, not just holding on to the game. It takes a big dose of courage to listen to your heart and your instinct.

“I have fallen and risen a thousand times, and this time, it’s the moment to stop and hang my boots up with my final game winning a trophy at Wembley.”

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in