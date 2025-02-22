Rangers fall to another lacklustre Ibrox defeat as St Mirren pull off shock
Rangers remain 13 points behind league leaders Celtic, who lost 2-1 at Hibernian earlier in the day
Rangers fans' boosted by hopes of rejuvenation under potential new ownership left Ibrox raging after a chastening 2-0 Premiership defeat by St Mirren.
Reports this week claimed the Govan club are in advanced talks about a multi-million investment from a USA-led consortium which includes Paraag Marathe, president of 49ers Enterprises, and chairman of Leeds.
That prospect excited supporters but new hope met current reality as the home fans endured a disjointed, laboured performance with second-half goals from striker Mikael Mandron and substitute Toyosi Olusanya handing the Paisley side their first win at Ibrox since November, 1991.
Just before the break, Gers striker Hamza Igamane was shown a straight red car by referee Kevin Clancy for a foul on Saints skipper Mark O'Hara only for it to be downgraded to a yellow by the official after his VAR asked him to check his monitor but that made no difference.
It was a first return to Govan for Rangers since the humiliating Scottish Cup defeat to Championship side Queen's Park and a successive home defeat had the enraged Gers fans again lambasting manager Philippe Clement and the players.
Rangers remain 13 points behind league leaders Celtic, who lost 2-1 at Hibernian earlier in the day, but the Light Blues fans have long since accepted the likelihood of a trophy-less domestic season, albeit they have a Europa League last-16 tie against Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce to come in March.
