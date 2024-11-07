Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Scottish Premiership side Rangers travel to Greek outfit Olympiacos on Thursday, with an important three points in the Europa League on the table.

Both sides have an identical record so far, two wins and a defeat leaving them on six points and placed 11th and 12th respectively - though with the Greeks at home for this fixture it will be a tough assignment for the Gers to pick up further spoils.

Olympiacos are in decent recent form, winning three of their last four in all competitions, while they sit fourth in the Super League - though it’s tight at the top and they are only three points off first at this stage.

Rangers have been slightly more erratic; while it’s also three wins in four for them, they’ve lost three of the last seven and lost ground in the SPL title race following defeat to Aberdeen, who they now trail - along with Celtic - by nine points domestically.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

Olympiacos host Rangers at 5:45pm GMT on Thursday 7 November.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast on TNT Sports 3. Subscribers can stream via the discovery+ app.

What is the team news?

The Greeks have a host of injuries with Yusuf Yazici, Francisco Ortega, Theofanis Bakoulas and Willian among the most prominent names who are definitely out. Lorenzo Pirola is also a doubt but may have to fill in at left-back regardless due to other absences.

Rabbi Matondo, Ridvan Yilmaz and Oscar Cortes are all set to miss out for the Gers but otherwise the squad is fit and available.

Predicted lineups

OLY - Tzolakis, Costinha, Retsos, Carmo, Pirola, Hezze, Mouzakitis, Rodinei, Chiquinho, Martins, Kaabi

RAN - Butland, Tavernier, Souttar, Propper, Jefte, Diomande, Barron, Cerny, Lawrence, Bajrami, Dessers

Odds

Olympiacos 19/20

Draw 19/7

Rangers 16/5

Prediction

No easy road trips in Europe for Scottish sides and this will be another tough result to take. Olympiacos 2-0 Rangers.

