‘No more vegans, Buddhists or Greens’ to replace Russell Martin at Rangers, demands Tory politician
Murdo Fraser celebrated the dismissal of Martin after four months, with the Gers languishing in eighth in the Scottish Premiership
Tory MSP Murdo Fraser has demanded “no more vegans, Buddhists or Green Party members” after Rangers sacked Russell Martin.
Fraser, who is a supporter of the Ibrox club, celebrated Martin’s departure following a 1-1 draw against Falkirk, leaving the Gers eighth in the Scottish Premiership.
The MSP for mid-Scotland and Fife made his outburst after Rangers confirmed the change just four months into Martin’s reign.
“No more vegans, Bhuddists or Green Party members please,” Fraser posted, before tagging the football club.
Martin’s tenure is the shortest in Rangers’ history, with the American owners under pressure to reverse the club’s fortunes with Hearts top of the table and Celtic two points behind in second.
Martin is a vegan and Fraser’s post likely references comments made by the coach in an interview with The Guardian in 2018 when he confirmed he supported the Green Party.
Fraser has attracted a negative reaction for his post, with some labelling his comment as “religious intolerance”.
Christina Cannon, an SNP councillor in Glasgow, said: “This is a strange Tweet for an MSP”.
While a Green party spokesperson maintained it was an “irresponsible message”.
“This is a bizarre and ridiculous outburst, even by the repellent and undignified standards of Murdo Fraser,” the spokesperson said.
“It is divisive and discriminatory and suggests Buddhists, vegans and Green supporters are not welcome around him – which is a pretty irresponsible message to be sending.
“If Rangers are to turn things around then the last person they should be taking lessons from is Murdo Fraser who represents a collapsing party and a worldview that is stuck firmly in the past.”
A spokesperson for Fraser responded, stating: “This was obviously a joke.”
