Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Youssef Chermiti scored a stunning hat-trick as Rangers twice came from behind to beat Hearts 4-2 at Ibrox and move within two points of the Premiership leaders.

Marc Leonard opened the scoring for the visitors in the 16th minute before substitute Michael Steinwender put through his own goal under pressure from Gers striker Ryan Naderi three minutes later.

Claudio Braga restored the Jambos' lead with a fine header on the half-hour mark, only for Chermiti to level again in the 39th minute before the 21-year-old Portuguese striker headed in his second in the 57th minute and then wrapped up the points with a clinical strike in the last minute.

This was a statement win for the home side and all the more significant given they were 13 points behind Hearts when Danny Rohl took over from Russell Martin in October, and with Celtic also winning earlier on Sunday, a thrilling end to the season is assured.

On Armed Forces Day at Ibrox it was a battle for dominance and the first casualty was Hearts defender Oisin McEntee, who went off after 12 minutes with a shoulder injury to be replaced by Steinwender.

Rangers could only blame themselves for conceding first.

Centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez tried to play a pass to midfielder Nico Raskin but the Belgium midfielder had turned away and the loose ball was picked up by Leonard. He got the ball back from Braga and thundered the ball high past Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland from just inside the box.

open image in gallery Marc Leonard of Hearts scores Hearts opening goal ( Getty Images )

Rangers' leveller was chaotic.

Chermiti's header from Tuur Rommens' cross was parried by Hearts keeper Alexander Schwolow, then Ibrox playmaker Mikey Moore bounced his shot from the loose ball against the crossbar and then in his attempt to clear from a yard out, Steinwender thrashed the ball into the net with Naderi ready to pounce.

The Jambos substitute was involved in Hearts' second goal following a counter-attack, clipping a cross up for Braga to direct a header away from Butland and into the far corner of the net.

open image in gallery Braga’s header was outstanding as Hearts regained their lead ( Steve Welsh/PA Wire )

Rangers came back again and when Moore played in Chermiti, the big striker got past Criag Halkett at the second attempt and rifled the ball low past Schwolow.

The Light Blues forged ahead for the first time when Chermiti lost marker Stuart Findlay to head in Andreas Skov Olsen's inviting cross from the right and again most the stadium exploded with joy.

In the final minutes Chermiti was set up brilliantly by substitute Djeidi Gassama and he drilled the ball past Schwolow breathing added life into their title hopes.