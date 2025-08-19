Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rangers are two games away from making it into the Champions League proper as they vie with Club Brugge for a place in the league phase of the competition.

The two sides will contest a spot over two legs with the Scottish side having already progressed through the second and third qualifying rounds.

A 3-1 aggregate success against Panathanaikos was followed by a 4-2 win over Viktoria Plzen despite defeat in the Czech city, setting up this encounter with last year’s Belgian Pro League runners-up.

Club Brugge overcame a tricky tie against Red Bull Salzburg to reach this stage and will hope to leave themselves in a strong position ahead of their home part of the tie next week.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Rangers vs Club Brugge?

The first leg of the Champions League play-off is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 19 August at Ibrox in Glasgow.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage from 7.30pm BST.

Team news

Rangers manager Russell Martin revealed that Cyriel Dessers was “touch and go” for this first leg, with the striker perhaps likelier to be involved at the weekend. New signing Jayden Meghoma could make the squad, and Martin insisted that Nicolas Raskin will be involved despite suggestions he may want to leave the club. Jefte, however, is on his way out to return to his native Brazil and Palmeiras.

Club Brugge are not thought to have any fresh concerns. This game may come too soon for the newly-arrived Mamadou Diakhon, who has joined from Reims.

Predicted line-ups

Rangers XI: Butland; Aarons, Djiga, Souttar, Tavernier; Diomande, Rothwell, Cameron; Antman, Danilo, Gassama.

Club Brugge XI: Mignolet; Seys, Spileers, Mechele, Meijer; Reis, Onyedika, Vanaken; Forbs, Vermant, Tzolis.