Rangers condemn bottle throwing and ‘unacceptable’ Graeme Souness shotgun tifo during Old Firm derby
A tifo with Graeme Souness holding a shotgun was unfurled before kick-off
Rangers have condemned fans for throwing bottles and displaying a tifo that showed former manager Graeme Souness holding a shotgun during their Old Firm clash with Celtic.
The tifo was revealed as the players emerged from the Ibrox tunnel before playing out a 1-1 draw, which read “take aim against the rebel scum”.
A bottle was also hurled in the direction of Celtic stopper Viljami Sinisalo during the derby, with Rangers substitute Neraysho Kasanwirjo putting his warm-up on hold to enter the pitch and dispose of the object.
"Rangers Football Club condemns the actions of the individual who threw a bottle during today's match," a Rangers spokesman said.
"This behaviour has no place at our stadium. Steps have already been taken to identify the person responsible and the club will take the strongest possible action once their identity is confirmed.
"We also acknowledge that the tifo displayed prior to kick-off crossed a line and was unacceptable. Our approach to supporter displays has always been built on trust, with the responsibility placed on groups to exercise good judgement.
"We will reflect on how these displays are managed and engage with supporter groups to ensure the right balance of trust, responsibility and oversight is maintained moving forward.
"Rangers is proud of its passionate fanbase and we all share a duty to protect the standards and reputation of our club."
Sunday’s clash was the first time since 2023 that Celtic fans had been allowed to attend the Old Firm derby after a resolution was found regarding a dispute over ticket allocations.
A frantic draw was played out at Ibrox, which saw Adam Idah’s equaliser cancel out Cyriel Dessers first-half strike.
