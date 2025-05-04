Rangers condemn bottle throwing and ‘unacceptable’ Graeme Souness shotgun tifo during Old Firm derby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rangers have condemned fans for throwing bottles and displaying a tifo that showed former manager Graeme Souness holding a shotgun during their Old Firm clash with Celtic.

The tifo was revealed as the players emerged from the Ibrox tunnel before playing out a 1-1 draw, which read “take aim against the rebel scum”.

A bottle was also hurled in the direction of Celtic stopper Viljami Sinisalo during the derby, with Rangers substitute Neraysho Kasanwirjo putting his warm-up on hold to enter the pitch and dispose of the object.

"Rangers Football Club condemns the actions of the individual who threw a bottle during today's match," a Rangers spokesman said.

"This behaviour has no place at our stadium. Steps have already been taken to identify the person responsible and the club will take the strongest possible action once their identity is confirmed.

"We also acknowledge that the tifo displayed prior to kick-off crossed a line and was unacceptable. Our approach to supporter displays has always been built on trust, with the responsibility placed on groups to exercise good judgement.

"We will reflect on how these displays are managed and engage with supporter groups to ensure the right balance of trust, responsibility and oversight is maintained moving forward.

A tifo with Graeme Souness holding a shotgun was unfurled before kick-off ( Getty Images )

"Rangers is proud of its passionate fanbase and we all share a duty to protect the standards and reputation of our club."

Sunday’s clash was the first time since 2023 that Celtic fans had been allowed to attend the Old Firm derby after a resolution was found regarding a dispute over ticket allocations.

A frantic draw was played out at Ibrox, which saw Adam Idah’s equaliser cancel out Cyriel Dessers first-half strike.