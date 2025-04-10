Is Rangers vs Athletic Bilbao on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League quarter-final
Rangers continue their Europa League campaign with the first encounter of a two-legged quarter-final against Athletic Bilbao.
The Basque club come to Glasgow to face a home side struggling even after the installation of Barry Ferguson as interim manager.
Ferguson has promised to make changes after a record-breaking fifth consecutive defeat to Ibrox against Hibernian at the weekend, with this competition taking on huge importance with the Scottish Premiership title surely long gone.
The visitors sit fourth in La Liga and will be eyeing a deep run as the lone Spanish representative left in the competition.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Rangers vs Athletic Bilbao?
The first leg of the Europa League quarter-final is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 10 April at Ibrox in Glasgow.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. A live stream will be available via discovery+.
Team news
John Souttar and Mohamed Diomande are suspended for Rangers, who remain without long-term absentee Neraysho Kasanwirjo.
Julen Agirrezabala will continue in goal for Athletic Bilbao having served as the club’s cup keeper this season, with Unai Simon rested.
Predicted line-ups
Rangers XI: Kelly; Sterling, Tavernier Balogun, Propper, Jefte; Raskin, Barron; Cerny, Hagi; Dessers.
Athletic Bilbao XI: Agirrezabal; De Marcos, U Nunez, Yeray, Yuri; Prados, Jauregizar; I Williams, Berenguer, N Williams; Guruzeta.
Odds
Rangers win 27/11
Draw 13/5
Athletic Bilbao win 6/5
