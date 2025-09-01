Tottenham set to sign Paris St Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani on loan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham are set to add further firepower to their squad after they reached an agreement with Paris St Germain for the season-long loan of forward Randal Kolo Muani, the PA news agency understands.

Kolo Muani was linked with a move to Spurs in January, but eventually joined Juventus and scored 10 times in 22 appearances for the Serie A club.

Juventus had hoped to bring France international Kolo Muani back to Turin. However, with no agreement reached with PSG, it sparked a deadline-day flurry of interest in the 26-year-old and he is expected to complete a straight loan to Tottenham later on Monday, PA understands.

Versatile forward Kolo Muani will provide excellent cover for new Spurs boss Thomas Frank in wide attacking areas and in his favoured central striker position ahead of the club’s return to the Champions League this month.

Frank had played down the prospect of Spurs signing another forward after Saturday’s 1-0 loss at home to Bournemouth, but the chance to bring in a player of the quality of Kolo Muani was too good to turn down.

Kolo Muani has nine goals in 31 appearances for France and started his career at Nantes before a productive spell at Eintracht Frankfurt during the 2022-23 campaign.

PSG signed Kolo Muani for a 75million euros fee after his solitary season in Germany and after time in Italy last season, the forward will now add the Premier League to the list of leagues he has played in.