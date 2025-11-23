Why is Tottenham’s Randal Kolo Muani wearing a mask against Arsenal?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham striker Randal Kolo Muani is wearing a protective mask against Arsenal after injuring his jaw.

Kolo Muani suffered the injury in a collision with Harry Maguire during the 2-2 draw with Manchester United before the international break.

The France international did not require surgery and trained before the north London derby at the Emirates, but was named on the bench.

And the Paris Saint-Germain loanee has been cleared to play after Tottenham were able to fit the striker with his protective mask

“Kolo Muani, yes [he] trained today, [and is] available,” Thomas Frank said on Friday. “Of course he has a mask he needs to play with.”

Kolo Muani’s France team-mate Kylian Mbappe played with a protective mask at Euro 2024 after breaking his nose but not requiring immediate surgery.

However, Mbappe described his experience of wearing a mask at the tournament as “awful and horrible”.

“I keep changing masks because, every time, there’s something that bothers me, there’s something that’s not quite right,” he said .

“It limits your field of vision, your sweat clogs up. The first few days, I felt like I was wearing 3D glasses.

“As soon as I can get rid of that mask, I will. But now I don’t have a choice. I can’t play without it. I hate it.”

But there are more positive memories of masked-wearing Tottenham strikers in the north London derby.

Harry Kane scored one of his finest goals against Arsenal while wearing a translucent protective mask after breaking his nose.

open image in gallery Harry Kane scored a famous goal against Arsenal in March 2016 while wearing a face mask ( Getty Images )

Kane whipped off the mask after scoring from a narrow angle at White Hart Lane in the 2016 win.

Kolo Muani has yet to hit the ground running at Tottenham since arriving on loan from PSG and is without a goal so far.

He was named on the bench at the Emirates, with Richarlison leading the line after Frank made five changes.