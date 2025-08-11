Richard Kone set for QPR move after fee agreed with Wycombe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Richard Kone has agreed to join Queens Park Rangers from Wycombe Wanderers in a deal worth at least £2.75m.

The two clubs are currently finalising add-ons, but the principles of an agreement have been struck in a coup for QPR to land the talented forward.

The 22-year-old also had interest from Leicester City, Preston North End and Toulouse, but has instead opted to join QPR, who have successfully sold their ambitious project amid a summer of hugely productive business at Loftus Road.

Kone’s career took a huge step last season, after a series of fine performances saw him named League One player of the year, as well as young player of the year.

Kone scored 18 goals in League One, though Wycombe fell short in their push to secure promotion to the Championship, eventually losing to Charlton Athletic in the play-off semi-finals.

Kone moved to Adams Park from Essex Senior League outfit Athletic Newham in January last year following a successful trial.

And with a year remaining on his current deal, Wycombe are set to lose their star man after losing both games to start the season.

Wycombe boss Mike Dodds had reiterated the club’s stance just last week, confirming offers had been made and that the player had returned to training after being omitted from the squad due to interest.

Dodds did concede that should a club “meet the valuation” of the player, a move away could follow, with QPR now reaching that point.

Kone play Plymouth Argyle in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, but an away trip to Watford could offer the chance for Kone to make his debut.