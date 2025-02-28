Two QPR players arrested on suspicion of voyeurism after nightclub incident
Police arrived at Queens Park Rangers’ training ground on Thursday
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Police arrested two players at Queens Park Rangers’ training ground on Thursday on suspicion on voyeurism.
Officers arrived at the SG Elite Training Centre in Hounslow to arrest two academy players in their late teens, following an incident at a nightclub in Kingston, south London three weeks ago.
Voyeurism is the act of achieving sexual gratification or pleasure from watching others undertaking private acts. Cases usually involve someone watching another person who is naked or engaged in sexual activity. The crime carries a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment.
The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “On Thursday, 27 February, police arrested two men in their late teens on suspicion of voyeurism. This follows a report of an incident which took place at a nightclub in Kingston on Wednesday, 5 February. Both suspects remain in custody and enquiries are ongoing. The victim continues to be supported by specialist officers.”
QPR said: “Queens Park Rangers Football Cub are aware of an alleged incident involving two academy players. The individuals are helping police with their enquiries. As this is an ongoing investigation, the club will not be making any further comment at this time.”