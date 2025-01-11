Leicester run riot against QPR in thick fog at the King Power Stadium

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James Justin scored his second brace of the season to help Leicester progress through to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a crushing 6-2 victory over QPR.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side produced a professional display after the interval to give the Dutchman his second victory as boss, which could also inject some momentum into the Foxes’ Premier League survival bid.

Justin put Leicester ahead in foggy conditions at the King Power Stadium before QPR equalised through Jonathan Varane’s firecracker, but the hosts put breathing space between themselves and their Championship visitors with goals from Stephy Mavididi and Facundo Buonanotte.

On the stroke of half-time, Harry Winks lazily gifted Rayan Kolli a goal to cut the deficit to 3-2, yet that did not deflate Leicester as they showed their top-flight quality in the second 45.

Justin’s second, Jamie Vardy’s penalty on his 38th birthday and Wout Faes’ beauty snapped a run of five consecutive defeats.

The Foxes put themselves ahead in the ninth minute when Buonanotte’s ball left goalkeeper Joe Walsh stranded in no-man’s land and Justin was able to tap into an empty net. after Leicester score

QPR came into the game with some form and they were on level terms 10 minutes later courtesy of Varane’s stunner which bulleted past Jakub Stolarczyk and into the bottom corner.

Leicester missed a glorious chance to regain their lead as the ball fell for Vardy inside the six-yard area but he uncharacteristically blazed over.

The visitors could have took the lead after Stolarczyk passed straight to Koki Saito and he picked out Kolli who marginally bent wide of the upright to let the Foxes off the hook.

It was QPR who were on top, this time Saito’s deflected effort from range was spilled over the crossbar by Stolarczyk.

Against the run of play, the hosts re-established their lead. Bilal El Khannouss worked his way into the area and cleverly cut behind to Mavididi who stroked beyond Walsh.

Leicester began to flex their muscles and had a third three minutes later with El Khannouss the creator again, chipping a cross into Buonanotte and he nodded in.

QPR were handed a lifeline when Winks played a stray pass straight to Kolli and he fired home.

Any momentum that QPR may have gathered following the end of the first half was instantly dismissed by Leicester after Harrison Ashby handled the ball inside the box, with Vardy stepping up and making no mistake from 12 yards for his seventh goal of the season.

Substitute Patson Daka then enforced a three-on-two situation and sprinted in the opposition box to tee up Justin before Faes got in on the act in stoppage time with a long-ranger for Leicester’s sixth.