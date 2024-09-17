Eberechi Eze stars on return to QPR as Crystal Palace progress in Carabao Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Eberechi Eze scored and assisted on his Loftus Road return with Crystal Palace as the Eagles beat QPR 2-1 in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Eze, who joined Palace from their Sky Bet Championship hosts for a reported £17million in 2020, was presented with a shirt before kick-off as he went on to sting his boyhood club in what proved an impressive individual display in west London.

The attacking midfielder set up Eddie Nketiah for his first Palace goal before his fortunate second-half effort cancelled out Sam Field’s equaliser.

QPR enjoyed an opening spell of possession against their Premier League opponents but a mistake from Harrison Ashby almost saw them concede an early goal. The right-back initially showed great skill to nutmeg his opposite number in a tight space, but he held onto the ball too long and a turnover saw Tyrick Mitchell’s ball across the box blazed over the bar by Eze.

Palace’s patience in defence soon paid dividends as they forced the mistake which gave them a 16th-minute lead.

Palace pressed high, winning the ball in a promising area and winning a free-kick which Eze took quickly, catching QPR napping as he unleashed Nketiah down the right. The reported £30m signing from Arsenal produced a powerful finish from a tight angle which found a way through keeper Joe Walsh’s legs.

Nketiah was Palace’s brightest spark with freedom to roam on either side and he was at the heart of another move which nearly made it 2-0.

The forward combined with Eze once more, this time on the left, and a drilled attempt from a similar angle as before was tipped by Walsh into the path of the surging Daniel Munoz, who was denied his first Palace goal after his attempt from six yards trickled into the keeper’s hands.

After the break, Rangers came out inspired and quickly drew level. Ashby’s cross was met the head of Paul Smyth, with Dean Henderson making an acrobatic stop, but Palace and Henderson failed to deal with the subsequent corner.

The keeper punched the ball high into the air and Rangers won a couple of headers before Field smashed the ball home from close range.

But a magnificent solo run from Eze, who spent four years at Loftus Road between 2016 and 2020, resulted in Palace retaking their earlier lead.

The England international’s flick in midfield saw him breeze past his marker, allowing him to drive towards the box. His strike, which would have been routine for Walsh to deal with, took a hefty deflection off captain Steve Cook and found the net.

The 26-year-old refused to celebrate in front of the Rangers faithful as QPR failed to convert their late chances in a tie which ended in favour of Oliver Glasner’s men.