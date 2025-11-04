PSG vs Bayern Munich: Prediction, betting tips and line-ups

PSG vs Bayern Munich tips:

Bayern Munich travel to Paris tonight to take on PSG, looking to keep their impressive unbeaten start to the season intact.

The German side are now the only one across the top five leagues in Europe with a 100 per cent record, and they sit top of the Bundesliga with 27 points from their opening nine matches.

They are also perfect in the Champions League, thanks to wins over Chelsea, Pafos and Club Brugge, which means they have won 15 games on the bounce since losing 2-0 to tonight’s opponents in the quarter finals of the Club World Cup.

The reigning champions are also three from three in the competition with wins over Atalanta, Barcelona and Bayer Leverkusen and following their win in May, they are joint favourites again in the Champions League odds, with Arsenal.

PSG are also top of their respective league, but they have suffered a defeat, going down 1-0 to second-placed Marseille in September, courtesy of an own goal from Marquinhos, after just five minutes.

The two sides sit joint top of the Champions League table and are the competition’s leading scorers, but something has to give at the Parc des Princes.

PSG vs Bayern Munich tips: Can PSG stem the tide?

Bayern have won their last four matches in this competition against PSG, with the French side failing to score a single goal, while they have managed five.

Although Luis Enrique’s side won back in July, you have to go back to 2021 for their last win in the Champions League when Kylian Mbappe scored twice to help his side to a 3-2 win in Munich.

This is actually PSG’s longest ever losing run against a team in the competition, and Bayern have beaten them more times than any other opponents in the Champions League, winning eight of their 14 meetings in the competition and losing six.

There is yet to be a draw between the pair, so far, and football betting sites are offering a decent price on that happening in Paris tonight.

With Vincent Kompany’s side looking for their fourth consecutive Champions League win for the first time since winning their first four in 2023-24, and PSG eyeing their seventh in a row, this one really is a tough one to call.

The French giants have conceded in eight games so far, including twice against Tottenham and Leverkusen and three times against Toulouse and Strasbourg.

Meanwhile, Bayern have scored four or more on seven different occasions, and if they find their scoring form tonight, then I think they will have too much for their opponents.

PSG vs Bayern Munich tips: Can anyone stop Kane scoring?

Harry Kane has scored five goals in his three Champions League appearances so far this season, including braces against Chelsea and Pafos.

Kane was already a strong contender for the Golden Boot, but has seen his Champions League top scorer odds cut after his strong start.

He already has 24 goals in just 16 games for club and country and has only failed to score in three games since the season opener in August.

The England star could score in five consecutive Champions League appearances for the first time in his career, and only Arjen Robben and Robert Lewandowski have achieved that feat for Bayern.

Despite his current form, which has seen him score two or more nine times, betting sites are still offering solid value on him scoring at any time or 11/2 on him bagging two or more.

PSG vs Bayern Munich team news:

PSG: The home side will be without defender Ilya Zabarnyi due to suspension after he was sent off against Leverkusen, so Marquinhos should join Willian Pacho in the heart of defence. Desire Doue is also out with a thigh injury.

Bayern: Left-back Alphonso Davies is still out as he continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury, while Hiroki Ito is expected to miss the game despite returning to training after injury. At the other end of the pitch, Jamal Musiala is back in training after breaking his leg in July, but he is not expected to be back in action before December.

PSG vs Bayern Munich predicted line-ups:

PSG: Chevalier; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Zaire-Emery, Neves; Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Barcola

Bayern: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Bischof; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Kane, Diaz; Jackson

