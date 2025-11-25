PSG boss gives injury update on Ousmane Dembele ahead of Tottenham clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paris Saint-Germain could see the return of star forward Ousmane Dembele for their crucial Champions League home fixture against Tottenham on Wednesday.

The potential comeback offers a timely boost for the French giants as they seek to rebound from a recent European setback.

Ballon d’Or winner Dembele has endured a challenging season marked by two separate injury issues, limiting him to just nine appearances.

However, after participating in training on Tuesday, manager Luis Enrique indicated the France international is likely to feature against Spurs.

"He’s trained well. We’ll see tomorrow. If there’s no problem, he’ll be in the squad," Luis Enrique confirmed to reporters.

This encounter marks the second meeting between the two clubs this season, following a dramatic Super Cup clash in August.

open image in gallery Luis Enrique has confirmed Dembele could feature against Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA) ( PA Wire )

In that fixture, Tottenham had established a two-goal lead and appeared poised for victory before Dembele spearheaded a late comeback, ultimately leading to PSG securing the win on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Luis Enrique acknowledged the contrasting circumstances for Wednesday’s match compared to the Super Cup, where PSG had only just returned to pre-season training.

He praised their opponents, stating: "Tottenham have had a great start to the season and are still unbeaten in the Champions League. Most of their players are internationals. They’re a strong side."

Reflecting on the previous encounter, the manager added: "The Super Cup? That was the first game of the season; Wednesday’s game will be different.

“It’s a good memory because it ended well, but a bad memory if I think back to the first 60 minutes when we were struggling."

He expressed confidence in his side’s current form: "We’re more ready to be a dominant team and to win the match. Our goal is the same in every match: to be dominant.

“It will be difficult, but we’ll be playing at the Parc des Princes and we hope to play a very good match in front of our fans."

open image in gallery Marquinhos is in line for his 500th PSG appearance against Tottenham ( AP )

Adding to the evening's potential significance, PSG captain Marquinhos is on the cusp of a remarkable milestone.

The Brazil international, who was an unused substitute in Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Le Havre, could make his 500th appearance for the club if selected against Tottenham.

Luis Enrique lauded his long-serving defender, stating: "If Marquinhos is fit, he will play his 500th match on Wednesday. That’s an incredible number. It’s very important for him and all the players.

“It’s wonderful to see a player with such an impressive track record. He’s a different kind of player, a true leader. He’s important and I hope to have him for many more years to come."

The return of key players and the prospect of a historic achievement for their captain set the stage for a compelling Champions League night at the Parc des Princes.