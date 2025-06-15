Is PSG v Atletico Madrid on TV? How to watch Club World Cup clash for free

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Club World Cup continues tonight with a mouth-watering clash between newly-crowned Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and Spanish powerhouse Atletico Madrid.

The tournament kicked off yesterday as Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami played out an entertaining 0-0 draw with Egyptian side Al Ahly.

However, all the favourites come from Europe with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Chelsea among those ready to battle it out for the new trophy not to mention the small matter of the £100m in prize money going to the winners.

Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN. Sign up here now

PSG are right towards the top of the list of expected winners after sealing the first Champions League trophy in the club’s history by thrashing Inter Milan 5-0 in the final at the end of last month. However, long-serving Atletico manager Diego Simeone always has his side ready for a battle and the Spaniards will fancy a deep run in the revamped competition themselves.

Here’s how you can secure a free live stream to watch the enticing clash:

When and where is PSG v Atletico Madrid?

PSG v Atletico Madrid is on Sunday 15 June and kicks off at 12pm local time (PT), which is 3pm ET and 8pm BST in the UK. The game is taking place at the iconic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

PSG are looking to add to their trophy cabinet after winning the Champions League ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

How to watch the Club World Cup

DAZN will be broadcasting each match of the tournament live, from the opener up to and including the final, for free in the UK.

All users can watch a live stream on television and mobile devices, all they need to do is sign up for the company’s DAZN Freemium service, with the option to watch ad-free coverage for £14.99.

Users can watch DAZN from anywhere by using the DAZN App on TVs, smartphones and any device with a web browser.

The streaming service has hired several footballing legends as part of it’s coverage team, with Ronaldo Nazario, Claude Makelele, Sami Khedira, John Obi Mikel and Christian Vieri among the former players to feature on the punditry line-up, alongside Shay Given and Premier League striker Callum Wilson.

Ade Oladipo, Kelly Somers and Olivia Buzaglo will act as hosts for the coverage alongside former Football Italia presenter James Richardson.

And Conor McNamara will head the commentary team, with former Premier League players Andros Townsend, Michael Brown, Brad Friedel, Rob Green and Danny Higginbotham among the notable co-commentators.

Club World Cup schedule and fixtures

GROUP STAGE

Saturday, June 14

Group A: Al Ahly 0-0 Inter Miami

Sunday, June 15

Group C: Bayern Munich vs. Auckland City, 12 pm ET (5 p.m. BST) (Cincinnati)

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Atlético Madrid, 3 pm ET (8 p.m. BST) (Pasadena)

Group A: Palmeiras vs. Porto, 6 pm ET (11 p.m. BST) (East Rutherford)

Group B: Botafogo vs. Seattle Sounders, 10 p.m. ET (3 a.m. BST) (Seattle)

Monday, June 16

Group C: Chelsea vs. León, 3 pm ET (8 p.m. BST) (Atlanta)

Group D: Boca Juniors vs. Benfica, 6 p.m. ET (11 p.m. BST) (Miami)

Group C: Flamengo vs. Espérance de Tunis, 9 p.m. ET (2 a.m. BST) (Philadelphia)

Tuesday, June 17

Group F: Fluminense vs. Borussia Dortmund, 12 p.m. ET (5 p.m. BST) (East Rutherford)

Group E River Plate vs. Urawa Red Diamonds, 3 p.m. ET (8 p.m. BST) (Seattle)

Group F: Ulsan HD vs. Mamelodi Sundowns, 6 p.m. ET (11 p.m. BST) (Orlando)

Group E: Monterrey vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m. ET (8 p.m. BST) (Pasadena)

Wednesday, June 18

Group G: Manchester City vs. Wydad AC, 12 p.m. ET (5 p.m. BST) (Philadelphia)

Group H: Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal, 3 p.m. ET (8 p.m. BST) (Miami)

Group H: Pachuca vs. FC Salzburg, 6 p.m. ET (11 p.m. BST) (Cincinnati)

Group G: Al Ain vs. Juventus, 9 p.m. (2 a.m. BST) (Washington)

Thursday, June 19

Group A: Palmeiras vs. Al Ahly, 12 p.m. ET, (5 p.m. BST) (East Rutherford)

Group A: Inter Miami vs. Porto, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Atlanta)

Group B: Seattle Sounders vs. Atlético Madrid, 6 p.m. ET (11 p.m. BST) (Seattle)

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Botafogo, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m . BST)(Pasadena)

Friday, June 20

Group C: Benfica vs. Auckland City, 12 p.m. ET, (5 p.m. BST) (Orlando)

Group D: Flamengo vs. Chelsea, 2 p.m. ET, (7 p.m. BST) (Philadelphia)

Group D: León vs. Espérance de Tunis, 6 p.m. ET, (11 p.m. BST) (Nashville)

Group C: Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors , 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Miami)

Saturday, June 21

Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Borussia Dortmund, 12 p.m. ET, (5 p.m. BST) (Cincinnati)

Group E: Inter Milan vs. Urawa Red Diamonds, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Seattle)

Group F: Fluminense vs. Ulsan HD, 6 p.m. ET, (11 p.m. BST) (East Rutherford)

Group E: River Plate vs. Monterrey, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Pasadena)

Sunday, June 22

Group G: Juventus vs. Wydad AC, 12 p.m. ET, (5 p.m. BST) (Philadelphia)

Group H: Real Madrid vs. Pachuca, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Charlotte)

Group H: FC Salzburg vs. Al Hilal, 6 p.m. ET, (11 p.m. BST) (Washington)

Group G: Manchester City vs. Al Ain, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Atlanta)

Monday, June 23

Group B: Atlético Madrid vs. Botafogo, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Pasadena)

Group B: Seattle Sounders vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Seattle)

Group A: Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Miami Gardens)

Group A: Porto vs. Al Ahly, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (East Rutherford)

Tuesday, June 24

Group C: Benfica vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Charlotte)

Group C: Auckland City vs. Boca Juniors, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Nashville)

Group D: Espérance de Tunis vs. Chelsea, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Philadelphia)

Group D: León vs. Flamengo, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Orlando)

Wednesday, June 25

Group F: Borussia Dortmund vs. Ulsan HD, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Cincinnati)

Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Fluminense, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Miami)

Group E: Inter Milan vs. River Plate, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Seattle)

Group E: Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Monterrey, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Pasadena)

Thursday, June 26

Group G: Wydad AC vs. Al Ain, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Washington)

Group G: Juventus vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET, (8 p.m. BST) (Orlando)

Group H: Al Hilal vs. Mexico Pachuca, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Nashville)

Group H: FC Salzburg vs. Real Madrid, 9 p.m. ET, (2 a.m. BST) (Philadelphia)

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, June 28

Match 49: Winners of Group A vs. Runners of Group B (Philadelphia)

Match 50: Winners of Group C vs. Runners of Group D (Charlotte)

Sunday, June 29

Match 51: Winners of Group B vs. Runners of Group A (Atlanta)

Match 52: Winners of Group D vs. Runners of Group C (Miami)

Monday, June 30

Match 53: Winners of Group E vs. Runners of Group F (Charlotte)

Match 54: Winners of Group G vs. Runners of Group H (Orlando)

Tuesday, July 1

Match 55: Winners of Group F vs. Runners of Group E (Atlanta)

Match 56: Winners of Group H vs. Runners of Group G (Miami)

QUARTER-FINALS

Friday, July 4

Match 57: Winners of Match 49 vs. Winners of Match 50 (Philadelphia)

Match 58: Winners of Match 53 vs. Winners of Match 54 (Orlando)

Saturday, July 5

Match 59: Winners of Match 51 vs. Winners of Match 52 (Atlanta)

Match 60: Winners of Match 55 vs. Winners of Match 56 (East Rutherford)

SEMI-FINALS

Tuesday, July 8

Match 61: Winners of Match 57 vs. Winners of Match 58 (East Rutherford)

Wednesday, July 9

Match 62: Winners of Match 59 vs. Winners of Match 60 (East Rutherford)

FINAL

Sunday, July 13

Match 63: Winners of Match 61 vs. Winners of Match 62 (East Rutherford)

Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN.