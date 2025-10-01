Champions League round-up: PSG beat Barcelona while Rasmus Hojlund fires for Napoli

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paris St Germain won the battle of the Champions League heavyweights with a 2-1 victory at Barcelona.

Ferran Torres converted Marcus Rashford’s cross after 19 minutes as Barcelona set a new club record in scoring for the 45th consecutive game.

But reigning champions PSG – who were missing several influential players such as Marquinhos, Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele, while Joao Neves withdrew after the warm-up – levelled through 19-year-old Senny Mayulu before half-time.

Substitute Goncalo Ramos rattled home a last-minute winner to delight PSG boss Luis Enrique on his return to Barcelona.

By doing so, PSG became the first team to win three times away to Barcelona in European competitions after previous Champions League victories in 2021 and 2024.

On-loan Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund grabbed a brace as Napoli defeated Sporting Lisbon 2-1 to secure their first Champions League win of the season.

Former Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne set up both Hojlund goals, while Colombian forward Luis Suarez converted a penalty for the Portuguese visitors.

There was mixed fortune for English sides with Arsenal and Newcastle recording victories and Manchester City held in Monaco.

Arsenal maintained their perfect start in the competition with Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka on target in a 2-0 victory over Olympiakos.

Martinelli put the Gunners ahead after 12 minutes and substitute Saka rounded off matters in added time.

Newcastle breezed to their first away victory in the competition since 2003 with a 4-0 romp over Union St-Gilloise in Brussels.

Summer signing Nick Woltemade maintained his fine scoring form against the Belgian champions before Anthony Gordon dispatched two penalties and Harvey Barnes claimed a fourth.

Eric Dier’s cool last-minute penalty earned a 2-2 draw for Monaco against Manchester City, despite Erling Haaland continuing his scintillating start to the season by scoring twice.

Haaland’s double took his tally to 52 goals in just 50 games in the competition.

Jordan Teze’s thunderbolt levelled within three minutes of Haaland’s first goal and England international Eric Dier equalised from the penalty spot in the 90th minute.

PSV Eindhoven drew 1-1 at Bayer Leverkusen and the points were also shared between Villarreal and Juventus in a 2-2 draw.

Georges Mikautadze put the LaLiga outfit ahead but Federico Gatti and Francisco Conceicao turned things around in dramatic fashion.

Renato Veiga, who was on loan at Juventus last season, rescued Villarreal in the dying seconds.

Borussia Dortmund beat Athletic Bilbao 4-1 while Qarabag became the first Azerbaijani side to record back-to-back Champions League wins with a 2-0 success over Copenhagen.