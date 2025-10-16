Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mark Clattenburg, the Premier League referee, has celebrated his stewardship of this year’s Champions League final by getting a tattoo of the competition’s trophy on his arm.

The 41-year-old official, from Consett in County Durham, took charge of Real Madrid’s penalty shoot-out victory over cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid, held in Milan in May.

Clattenburg has chosen to commemorate his selection for the biggest game in club football permanently by having the trophy inked on his left arm, with the words ‘Final Milano 2016’.

The Premier League official was also selected to referee July’s European Championships final, which saw Portugal narrowly defeat France in extra time.

In images uploaded by the Mick Mahon Tattoo Parlour on Facebook, Clattenburg also appears to have had the Euros’ tournament logo tattooed to his arm.

Clattenburg already has an arm tattoo and, despite the design implying no allegiance to a specific club, Premier League authorities have forced him to wear long sleeves while officiating.

The caption to the images on the Mick Mahon Tattoo Parlour’s Facebook page reads: “It's not every Sunday you get to tattoo the World's top football referee... Mark Clattenburg back for more!”

Despite emerging as English football’s most competent referee in recent years, Clattenburg has fallen foul of authorities in the past.

Clattenburg was dropped for a round of fixtures during the 2014/15 season, partly for travelling home alone from a game in order to attend an Ed Sheeran concert.

The rules of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited state that officials must travel to and from matches together in order to protect their integrity.