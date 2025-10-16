Mark Clattenburg tattoo: Premier League referee has Champions League and Euro 2016 designs inked on arms
The 41-year-old official was selected to take charge of both of this summer's high-profile finals
Mark Clattenburg, the Premier League referee, has celebrated his stewardship of this year’s Champions League final by getting a tattoo of the competition’s trophy on his arm.
The 41-year-old official, from Consett in County Durham, took charge of Real Madrid’s penalty shoot-out victory over cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid, held in Milan in May.
Clattenburg has chosen to commemorate his selection for the biggest game in club football permanently by having the trophy inked on his left arm, with the words ‘Final Milano 2016’.
The Premier League official was also selected to referee July’s European Championships final, which saw Portugal narrowly defeat France in extra time.
In images uploaded by the Mick Mahon Tattoo Parlour on Facebook, Clattenburg also appears to have had the Euros’ tournament logo tattooed to his arm.
Clattenburg already has an arm tattoo and, despite the design implying no allegiance to a specific club, Premier League authorities have forced him to wear long sleeves while officiating.
The caption to the images on the Mick Mahon Tattoo Parlour’s Facebook page reads: “It's not every Sunday you get to tattoo the World's top football referee... Mark Clattenburg back for more!”
Despite emerging as English football’s most competent referee in recent years, Clattenburg has fallen foul of authorities in the past.
Clattenburg was dropped for a round of fixtures during the 2014/15 season, partly for travelling home alone from a game in order to attend an Ed Sheeran concert.
The rules of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited state that officials must travel to and from matches together in order to protect their integrity.
