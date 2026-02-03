Premier League total spend for winter transfer window revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Premier League clubs collectively injected approximately £400m into the transfer market during the winter window, adding to a record-breaking summer outlay.

This significant spending spree marks one of the highest January totals on record, despite a largely pedestrian deadline day where much of the business had already been concluded.

The reported £400m expenditure narrowly surpassed last year’s £372m, placing it third among the biggest winter totals.

Only 2018, with £430m, and 2023, which saw an unprecedented £815m spent, recorded higher figures.

This winter activity follows a summer window that saw clubs spend a staggering £3bn, setting a new record for a Premier League season.

Crystal Palace’s reported £48m acquisition of striker Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolves stood out as a notable deal.

open image in gallery Jorgen Strand Larsen signed for Crystal Palace on deadline day (Cody Froggatt/PA) ( PA Wire )

Manchester City also made a significant move, signing Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth for £62.5m on 9 January. City further bolstered their squad with the £20m transfer of Marc Guehi from Palace, making both City and Crystal Palace the window’s biggest spenders.

Pep Guardiola’s men are trying to chase down Arsenal in the title race but are currently six points adrift of the Gunners.

Beyond the moves for Semenyo and Strand Larsen, only four other signings reportedly exceeded the £30m mark.

These included Tottenham’s £34.7m deal for Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid and Palace’s £35m purchase of Brennan Johnson from Tottenham.

Other arrivals costing over £20m included Bournemouth winger Rayan, while West Ham’s new striker Pablo reportedly joined for just under that figure.

Aston Villa and Sunderland were among the few other clubs to spend at least £10m on permanent transfers.

In contrast, Everton, Leeds, and Burnley opted solely for loan signings. Several major clubs, including Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Newcastle, made no winter additions.

Liverpool’s £55m deal for Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet, for instance, was a kick-start to the summer transfer window, not a winter acquisition.