Premier League clubs can ignore new rule next season – on one condition

Cameras will be allowed into Premier League dressing rooms next season as part of a new experience offered by broadcasters to its viewers.

But in a new development, teams will be able to change their minds on this if they are losing.

Dressing-room access is one of a number of enhancements being granted by top-flight clubs as part of the new domestic television deal with Sky Sports and TNT Sports, along with half-time player or manager interviews and in-match interviews with managers or substituted players.

Clubs must allow broadcasters one of those enhancements at least twice per season, according to details of the broadcasting arrangements for the new campaign set out in Section K of the league’s latest handbook.

However, clubs can refuse the access if they are losing at the time the access was due to be provided, but must then accommodate another request for access later in the season.

Broadcasters must make requests to clubs for the enhanced access at least five days before the match, and set out which access is preferred.

Clubs must then respond at least 72 hours in advance of the match which of the three types of access they intend to deliver.

Broadcasters and clubs will work together to ensure the content gathered is “positive and non-controversial”, the handbook states.

Dressing-room access for TV companies can be refused depending on the score in the game ( ALEX PANTLING/POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Dressing-room access can either be between the end of the warm-up and the first bell rung prior to kick-off, between the ringing of the first bell and players departing the dressing room, at half-time or immediately after the match, once all players have returned to the dressing room.

Clubs will also have the final say on whether audio is recorded.

For half-time interviews, clubs and broadcasters must mutually agree no later than 24 hours before a match whether a player or manager will be made available.

In the case of a player, they will be chosen from a shortlist of at least five compiled by the broadcaster and provided to the club no later than the 40th minute of the match.

Interviews will consist of no more than three questions, the handbook said, and be “related to the league match” and “positive”.

Dressing-room access has been trialled previously, with TNT Sports having worked with Brentford last season under an agreement between their executives.

In-match interviews will either involve a manager or a substituted player, with the manager or player made available no later than the 85th minute of the match. These interviews will feature no more than two questions.

Sky will broadcast a record minimum of 215 top-flight games from this season under a new four-year agreement, up from 128 games.

The opening match of its coverage will involve champions Liverpool hosting Bournemouth on Friday, August 15.