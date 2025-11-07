Thomas Frank believes Man Utd have advantage in battle for Champions League

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank feels Manchester United have a key advantage in the battle for Champions League qualification in the “most competitive” Premier League.

Spurs host Man United in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off in a rematch of May’s Europa League final in Bilbao.

A first-half goal by Brennan Johnson guided Tottenham to a first trophy in 17 years under Frank’s predecessor Ange Postecoglou and secured a place in this season’s Champions League despite a worst-ever Premier League finish.

Both Spurs and Man United have improved in the division this time around and are sixth and eighth respectively in the table on 17 points after 10 matches.

Yet, with Sunderland and Bournemouth currently in the top five, former Brentford boss Frank believes the Premier League is the most competitive he can remember and acknowledged Ruben Amorim’s team not being in Europe will benefit their top-four challenge.

“No doubt it’s an advantage, no doubt,” Frank insisted.

“I said from the beginning we want to be able to compete in both because of where we want to be.

“We need to be able to perform in Champions League and still to perform in the league.

“There’s no two ways about it, that’s for the fans, the status, the money, everything, the ambitions, what we want to achieve, but to have a week to prepare for a game, to have the freshness, that means something!

“I think in general the Premier League this season is the most competitive Premier League I’ve seen. This is my fifth year here.

“There’s so little between the teams. If I see the other games, I heard (Arne) Slot talk about the Aston Villa Villa game, small margins in that game as well, the momentum change in games – it’s very, very competitive.

“I think in the last couple of years the traditional big six, Newcastle is in there for a top seven, Villa is up there so that’s suddenly eight.

“Then there’s teams have that done fantastic. Brighton, Bournemouth also, so it’s just very competitive.

“Then it is just a different beast when you want to be up there, playing in Europe and also competing in the league.”

Squad depth is key to being able to compete on multiple fronts, which is why Arsenal went on a £250million summer spending spree despite losing only four league games last season.

Tottenham brought in four key figures during the first transfer window under Frank in the form of Mohammed Kudus, Joao Palhinha, Xavi Simons and Randal Kolo Muani, but they continue to be affected by injuries.

A lengthy list of absentees has grown with Dominic Solanke not able to play for Spurs since August 23 due to a troublesome ankle issue and even though he had minor surgery at the start of October, Frank cast doubt on the chances of him playing again in 2025.

Asked if he will play before 2026, Frank said: “I do hope so.

“I would say let’s see what happens after the international break. We are still going steps forward. It’s on track so far.”