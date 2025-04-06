Ivan Juric hails ‘incredible’ Southampton fans after record-breaking relegation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ivan Juric paid tribute to Southampton’s “incredible” fan base for the love they showed after relegation from the Premier League in record-breaking fashion was confirmed at Tottenham.

Saints’ fate had felt inevitable for months, but a 2-1 victory for Wolves at Ipswich on Saturday opened up a 22-point gap to safety for the south coast club.

It meant Juric’s team required a draw or win in north London to delay the inevitable for at least another week, but Brennan Johnson’s first-half brace was followed by a stoppage-time penalty from Mathys Tel to ensure Mateus Fernandes’ late effort was a mere consolation.

Relegation with seven fixtures left gives Southampton an unwanted Premier League record as whilst Derby and Huddersfield – in 2008 and 2019 respectively – lost their survival battle in March, both had only six matches to go.

The Saints supporters at Spurs gave their relegated team plenty of applause at full-time in a show of defiance which left its mark on Juric.

“A new experience. I said to the players, they have to be really thankful they have fans like this. It was something incredible the way they love their team, their squad, even the players that we are relegated (with), incredible for me,” Juric explained.

“This one I can say is something incredible. They show love in this moment, it is great English culture, great Southampton culture, it is incredible.

“It is clear if your last two years in the Premier League, you don’t compete and are relegated too easy then it means there are huge problems in lots of situations.

“I think now is a really important moment to understand all the mistakes the club (made) in the last three or four years and start to create something really good because these fans deserve it.”

Juric stated recently Southampton’s goal was to avoid being the worst team in Premier League history by bettering Derby’s current record-low total of 11 points.

Saints have seven fixtures to achieve two more points, which the 49-year-old wants to be in charge for and he expressed his desire to front their Sky Bet Championship promotion bid next season.

“The goal has to be that, to avoid being the worst team in Premier League history,” Juric insisted.

“I am manager of Southampton and it is easy to say, ‘now I want to go’ – we have to keep working. We owe that to our fans and this is our goal.

“It is really good to be a coach in the Premier League and if I took the long way to come back here, I am ready.

“What I notice the most in these three or four months I am here is a completely different physicality between us and the other teams in the Premier League. I think the same thing happened to Leicester and Ipswich.”

Ange Postecoglou was pleased Tottenham claimed a much-needed three points ahead of Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final first leg at home to Eintracht Frankfurt.

“I was really happy with the first half,” Postecoglou reflected.

“Every time we went forward we looked dangerous and as threatening as we’ve looked for quite a while.

“Overall the important thing is we got the win, scored three goals and everyone got through unscathed and ready for a big night on Thursday.”