Where things went wrong for Southampton as they set relegation record

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League was confirmed following a 3-1 defeat at Tottenham.

The Saints are the first team ever to be relegated from the Premier League with seven games of a season remaining and are still a point short of equalling Derby’s record low 11-point haul from 2007-08.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at where things went wrong in a season to forget.

Recruitment

Former director of football Jason Wilcox left for Manchester United in April 2024 but had helped build a platform for promotion, which was secured with victory against Leeds in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Southampton did not appoint Johannes Spors into a ‘group technical director’ role until mid-February.

There were plenty of transfers done in between, including permanent moves for defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis and midfielder Flynn Downes following loan spells along with goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from Arsenal.

However, the squad ended up becoming rather bloated, with not enough quality in the right areas – and shortcomings at both ends were exposed as the campaign laboured on.

Goal Shy Saints

After Southampton’s previous relegation in 2023, the lack of goals was highlighted as a major concern.

Adam Armstrong could not follow-up on his Championship form following promotion, and eventually joined West Brom on loan late in the January window.

Cameron Archer was a summer signing from Aston Villa, but has managed only a couple of league goals, his last coming back in October.

Chile international Ben Brereton Diaz had also arrived from Villareal, but did not score at all before he was eventually loaned out to Sheffield United.

Eventually, the Saints had to turn to Paul Onuachu – a player the club tried to sell in the summer. The veteran Nigerian’s striker’s four goals made him the Saints’ top scorer in the league.

Martin-ball

Having taken the Saints swiftly back up after a memorable day out at Wembley, Russell Martin was handed a new contract, running until the summer of 2027.

The former MK Dons and Swansea boss remained determined, perhaps stubbornly so, to continue his philosophy of playing out from the back even when mistakes proved so costly.

While it was an admiral approach from the former Scotland and Norwich defender, a less rigid process may have brought a few more points before he was eventually dismissed in mid-December – when relegation already looked on the cards.

Jury out on Juric

More than a few eyebrows were raised when Southampton turned to Croatian coach Ivan Juric to mount the most unlikely of survival bids.

Juric – sacked by Roma during November after just 12 matches in charge – brought with him a pragmatic mindset, but one which more often than not also ended in defeat.

Whether Juric, who was handed an 18-month deal, will still be in the job next season remains to be seen.

Southampton have been linked with a swoop for Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl – which would likely see a hefty compensation fee needed.