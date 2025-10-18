Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored a hat-trick, including a stoppage-time penalty, but he will still be thinking about the one that got away after Crystal Palace drew 3-3 against Bournemouth.

The French striker spurned a glorious chance to win it for the Eagles, firing over from just eight yards out, at the end of a frantic encounter between two in-form sides.

Ryan Christie thought he had fired Bournemouth to the top of the Premier League – for a couple of hours at least – after he scored with a minute of normal time remaining.

But after Bafode Diakite was adjudged to have fouled Marc Guehi at a corner, Mateta slotted in the penalty to ensure Palace stretched their unbeaten home record to 10 matches.

However, when Mateta was presented with a chance to win it by Eddie Nketiah he blazed the opportunity high over the crossbar.

open image in gallery Jean-Philippe Mateta took home the match ball – but was left ruing a late miss (Adam Davy/PA) ( PA Wire )

Sunderland edged to their fourth Premier League win of the season with a 2-0 victory over strugglers Wolves.

Nordi Mukiele proved the difference, sending the Black Cats ahead at the Stadium of Light with a low effort that bounced between the legs of goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

open image in gallery Nordi Mukiele scored Sunderland’s opener (Richard Sellers/PA) ( PA Wire )

Loum Tchaouna struck a second-half stunner as Burnley beat Leeds 2-0 in the Premier League’s battle between two newly-promoted sides at Turf Moor.

French substitute Tchaouna, a summer signing from Lazio, notched his first Burnley goal in spectacular fashion from 30 yards after Lesley Ugochukwu had headed the Clarets into a half-time lead.

open image in gallery Burnley’s Loum Tchaouna celebrates scoring (Cody Froggatt/PA) ( PA Wire )

Danny Welbeck scored a brace as Brighton recorded a 2-1 victory over Newcastle at the Amex Stadium.

Eddie Howe’s visitors looked to have rescued a point their efforts warranted when Nick Woltemade produced a sublime moment of skill to equalise with a devilish back-heel, 14 minutes from time.

But Welbeck, whose lovely finish past Nick Pope in the first half gave the Seagulls the lead, won it in the 84th minute as he bent home with precision.

open image in gallery Danny Welbeck was moments away from being substituted before he hit Brighton’s winner (Gareth Fuller/PA) ( PA Wire )

Erling Haaland continued his blistering start to the season as his quickfire second-half double propelled Manchester City to a 2-0 win over Everton.

It came after the Premier League’s early kick-off, which saw another Nottingham Forest capitulation under Ange Postecoglou as Chelsea ran out 3-0 victors.

After Forest dominated the first half, they fell to a quickfire double from Josh Acheampong and Pedro Neto after the restart, before Reece James added a third with six minutes to play.

open image in gallery Ange Postecoglou was sacked 19 minutes after full-time at the City Ground ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

It would be the final act of Postecoglou’s disastrous reign at the City Ground, who was sacked from his post just 19 minutes after the full-time whistle, a mere eight games into his reign.

And in the late-afternoon game, Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to three points after Leandro Trossard's second-half goal fired Mikel Arteta's side to a 1-0 victory at Fulham.

PA