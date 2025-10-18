Premier League: Mateta stars in six-goal thriller while Burnley move out of relegation zone
Crystal Palace nearly turned defeat into victory in stoppage time, Sunderland kept up their stunning start to the season and Danny Welbeck downed Newcastle
Jean-Philippe Mateta scored a hat-trick, including a stoppage-time penalty, but he will still be thinking about the one that got away after Crystal Palace drew 3-3 against Bournemouth.
The French striker spurned a glorious chance to win it for the Eagles, firing over from just eight yards out, at the end of a frantic encounter between two in-form sides.
Ryan Christie thought he had fired Bournemouth to the top of the Premier League – for a couple of hours at least – after he scored with a minute of normal time remaining.
But after Bafode Diakite was adjudged to have fouled Marc Guehi at a corner, Mateta slotted in the penalty to ensure Palace stretched their unbeaten home record to 10 matches.
However, when Mateta was presented with a chance to win it by Eddie Nketiah he blazed the opportunity high over the crossbar.
Sunderland edged to their fourth Premier League win of the season with a 2-0 victory over strugglers Wolves.
Nordi Mukiele proved the difference, sending the Black Cats ahead at the Stadium of Light with a low effort that bounced between the legs of goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.
Loum Tchaouna struck a second-half stunner as Burnley beat Leeds 2-0 in the Premier League’s battle between two newly-promoted sides at Turf Moor.
French substitute Tchaouna, a summer signing from Lazio, notched his first Burnley goal in spectacular fashion from 30 yards after Lesley Ugochukwu had headed the Clarets into a half-time lead.
Danny Welbeck scored a brace as Brighton recorded a 2-1 victory over Newcastle at the Amex Stadium.
Eddie Howe’s visitors looked to have rescued a point their efforts warranted when Nick Woltemade produced a sublime moment of skill to equalise with a devilish back-heel, 14 minutes from time.
But Welbeck, whose lovely finish past Nick Pope in the first half gave the Seagulls the lead, won it in the 84th minute as he bent home with precision.
Erling Haaland continued his blistering start to the season as his quickfire second-half double propelled Manchester City to a 2-0 win over Everton.
It came after the Premier League’s early kick-off, which saw another Nottingham Forest capitulation under Ange Postecoglou as Chelsea ran out 3-0 victors.
After Forest dominated the first half, they fell to a quickfire double from Josh Acheampong and Pedro Neto after the restart, before Reece James added a third with six minutes to play.
It would be the final act of Postecoglou’s disastrous reign at the City Ground, who was sacked from his post just 19 minutes after the full-time whistle, a mere eight games into his reign.
And in the late-afternoon game, Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to three points after Leandro Trossard's second-half goal fired Mikel Arteta's side to a 1-0 victory at Fulham.
