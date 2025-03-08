Nottingham Forest secure crucial win as Brighton snatch dramatic Premier League victory
Elsewhere, Ollie Watkins scored against his former club as Aston Villa beat Brentford, and Crystal Palace continued their good form
Callum Hudson-Odoi's late goal saw Nottingham Forest take a huge step towards Champions League qualification with a 1-0 win over Manchester City, who are now looking over their shoulder.
Hudson-Odoi caught Ederson out at the near post in the 82nd minute at the City Ground to consolidate their position in third with 10 games to go, four points ahead of City in fourth and five ahead of Chelsea in fifth.
Brighton are just a point off the top four after snatching a dramatic 2-1 win over Fulham at the Amex Stadium thanks to a penalty from Joao Pedro in the dying seconds of added time.
Pedro won the spot-kick after being fouled by Harrison Reed and made no mistake from 12 yards to give the home side all three points.
A thumping finish from Raul Jimenez had given Fulham the lead in the 36th minute, but Jan Paul van Hecke's header got the Seagulls back on level terms before half-time.
Aston Villa moved to within two points of the top four after a 1-0 win at Brentford, where Ollie Watkins scored the only goal of the game against his former club.
Watkins broke the deadlock early in the second half with a deflected shot which went through the legs of goalkeeper Mark Flekken and two minutes later thought he had set up Morgan Rogers to make it 2-0, only to be ruled offside in the build-up following a VAR check.
Crystal Palace made it three league wins in a row with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Ipswich at Selhurst Park, Ismaila Sarr finally breaking the deadlock eight minutes from time.
