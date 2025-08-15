Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters hopes the new season will deliver a genuine relegation battle, following two consecutive years where promoted clubs have swiftly returned to the Championship.

Leeds, Burnley, and Sunderland are now tasked with bucking this alarming trend, which suggests the gap between the top flight and the Sky Bet Championship is widening significantly.

Last season, the fate of Ipswich, Leicester, and Southampton was sealed with four rounds of fixtures still remaining, underscoring the lack of competitiveness at the bottom.

The 2023-24 campaign saw Luton, Burnley, and Sheffield United all relegated – marking the first time since 1998 that all three newly-promoted teams failed to survive.

Each of these six clubs accumulated 26 points or fewer. Southampton, with a mere 12 points, and Sheffield United, with 16, recorded some of the lowest tallies in Premier League history, becoming the second and joint fourth worst teams respectively.

Richard Masters said: “I’m aware about the last two seasons; you obviously need to look at it over a longer period, work out whether this is a trend.

open image in gallery Premier League Chief executive officer Richard Masters ( Nick Potts/PA )

“What we want from the Premier League perspective is a competition that works from top to bottom, that is competitive from top to bottom.

“The last two seasons we haven’t had competition at the bottom. We would like there to be competition at the bottom of the league, in the middle of the league and at the top of the league, so that debate will continue.

“At the moment, it’s three seasons out of 33 in the Premier League it has happened.”

Play-off winners Sunderland host West Ham on Saturday afternoon in their first Premier League fixture since 2017.

Championship runners-up Burnley play away to Tottenham, who finished 17th last term and 13 points clear of danger, at the same time before title winners Leeds welcome Everton to Elland Road on Monday evening.

open image in gallery Leeds and Sunderland are two of the promoted teams hoping to buck a recent trend ( Martin Rickett/PA )

“We want to see lots of clubs, over time, coming in and out of the Premier League,” said Masters “We’ve had 51 since the Premier League began (in 1992).

“The season before the two that you talked about (the last two) was when Forest, Bournemouth and Fulham came up, and they’ve all stayed since.

“Forest are in Europe and Bournemouth had their best season ever (56 points last term).

“Other clubs have proven it’s possible to come up and make a success in the Premier League, with and without parachute payments.”

Parachute payments are a series of solidarity payments the Premier League makes, for up to three years, to help relegated clubs adapt to reduced revenues in the Championship.

The English Football League believes the funding gives teams a significant advantage while forcing rival second-tier sides to risk financial jeopardy by overspending in an effort to compete.

open image in gallery Bournemouth have solidified their place in the Premier League ( Steven Paston/PA )

“The debate about the solidarity payments and parachute payments within the league will continue,” said Masters.

“The importance of parachute payments to me is obvious because it’s not just the promoted clubs.

“Any club that might think they have a chance of relegation during a sort of five to 10-year period has got to feel like they’ll be supported and continue to invest.”

Burnley and Sunderland are odds-on to finish in the drop zone, with bookmakers tipping Leeds to join them.

Asked if the lack of competition at the foot of the division would become a serious concern if those clubs do go down, Masters replied: “We’re going to have to wait and see.

“I don’t want to predict anyone’s going to get relegated before we’ve started.”