Uriah Rennie remembered as ‘epitome of a role model’ after death at 65

Uriah Rennie, the Premier League’s first black referee, has been remembered as a “trailblazer” and the “epitome of a role model” following his death at the age of 65.

Rennie was born in Jamaica before moving to Sheffield aged six with his family and went on to oversee more than 300 games between 1997 and 2008, including 175 in the English top flight.

Once described as the “fittest” match official in world football, Rennie recently revealed he was learning to walk again after a rare neurological condition left him paralysed from the waist down.

After his death was announced on Sunday, Howard Webb, the Professional Game Match Officials Board Limited (PGMOL) chief refereeing officer, paid tribute to his former colleague.

Webb said in a statement: “Uri was not only a trailblazer who paved the way for many others after becoming the first black referee in the Premier League, he was a great person and a great referee who cared deeply about his community and helping people fulfil their potential.

“He was a strong influence on our refereeing group too, offering a calming presence and we shared many good times together.

“An epitome of a role model, Uri was a valued member of the football family who has been taken from us too soon. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. He will be sorely missed by us all but his legacy will live on.”

Rennie started refereeing locally in 1979 before making history in 1997 when taking charge of his first Premier League match between Derby and Wimbledon, which he had to abandon because of a floodlight failure at Pride Park.

The Premier League said on X: “Uriah was a pioneering trailblazer whose legacy will live on, continuing to inspire future generations.”

Rennie became a FIFA-listed referee in 2000 and joined the select group of professionals one year later before retiring in 2008.

Anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out said on X: “We are deeply saddened to hear the heartbreaking news about Uriah Rennie.

“A trailblazer in every sense, he will always be a Premier League legend by becoming its first black referee, providing leadership, talent and visibility that proved inspirational to many.

“Uriah played a massive role in shaping the game as we know it today. Football should always be grateful to him.”

In November 2023 martial arts expert Rennie was awarded an honorary doctorate by Sheffield Hallam University for his distinguished contributions to sport and his work with South Yorkshire communities.

He was last month installed as the chancellor of the university and was labelled by former Premier League referee Chris Foy as a “real community hero in that part of the world”.

In an emotional interview with talkSPORT, Foy said: “He was a gentleman, a gentle giant. He was a friend to me, a mentor to me, he was just a special person who put everybody first before himself.

“He was a real presence on the field and he was a real presence off the field, a true gentleman. If it was difficult for him, he never showed it because he was always grounded. He loved refereeing.”

Another former Premier League referee, Dermot Gallagher, told Sky Sports: “As a person he was humble, he was quiet, he was unassuming. But most importantly, he was kind.”