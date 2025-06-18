The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
The fixtures Premier League’s Afcon stars will miss – including one huge potential title clash
The 2026 African Cup of Nations takes place across December and January this season
The fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League have been released, with each club learning their opening matches as well as key dates across the upcoming season.
And while plenty of eyes will be on derbies, potential title deciders and relegation six-pointers, some clubs will also be evaluating the impact of the 2026 African Cup of Nations.
The next edition of tournament takes place between 21 December and 18 January 2026, with some key Premier League players potentially missing up to six league games depending on how far their nations progress, with Arsenal v Liverpool on 7 January likely to just one of the games affected.
Last year’s player of the season Mo Salah and new Manchester City signing Rayan Ait-Nouri are just a couple of names who stand to miss matches during the key winter period.
Below, The Independent takes a look at how each of the top clubs could be affected ahead of the tournament:
Liverpool
The most notable name travelling to Morocco for the tournament is Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah, who scored 29 goals and registered 18 assists as the Reds won a joint-record 20th English title last season.
Though he is currently the only player in the Liverpool squad who would be travelling to the tournament, he remains the club’s most important player and will be a big miss for Arne Slot’s side, especially in the potential title-decider against Arsenal on the weekend of 7 January.
Assuming that he would travel after the match against Brighton around 13 December, Salah could miss the following matches depending on how far Egypt advance:
- Tottenham vs Liverpool - 20 December
- Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - 27 December
- Liverpool vs Leeds United - 30 December
- Fulham vs Liverpool - 3 January
- Arsenal vs Liverpool - 7 January
- Liverpool vs Burnley - 17 January
Arsenal
The Gunners are another side with just one African player in their squad, with midfielder Thomas Partey currently the only player who will miss matches in that period.
The Ghanaian could well leave the club in this summer window, though as it stands he could be set to miss the following matches:
Manchester City
Pep Guardiola’s side will be missing two players during Afcon, with recent signings Omar Marmoush and Rayan Ait-Nouri almost certain to be in the Egypt and Algeria squads.
Marmoush has managed to become a key first-team player since signing in January, while it is expected the Ait-Nouri will make the left-back position his own this season.
And the duo could be missing for big games against Chelsea and Manchester United depending on how far they progess.
- Man City vs West Ham - 20 December
- Nottingham Forest vs Man City - 27 December
- Sunderland vs Man City- 30 December
- Man City vs Chelsea - 3 January
- Man City vs Brighton - 7 January
- Man Utd vs Man City - 17 January
Manchester United
As it stands, United will be one of the teams most affected by Afcon, with three players set to be absent due to the tournament.
Goalkeeper Andre Onana will start for Cameroon, and he could be joined by Bryan Mbeumo if the club get the deal for the Brentford forward over the line.
In defence, Noussair Mazraoui will be on duty with host country Morocco, while Amad Diallo will likely be part of the Ivory Coast squad for the competition.
The trio stand to miss the following matches:
- Aston Villa vs Man Utd - 20 December
- Man Utd vs Newcastle - 27 December
- Man Utd vs Wolves - 30 December
- Leeds vs Man Utd - 3 January
- Burnley vs Man Utd - 7 January
- Man Utd vs Man City - 17 January
Chelsea
Chelsea will be hoping that they are not too affected by Afcon, with the signing of Liam Delap meaning they will hopefully not have to rely on Nicolas Jackson as much this season.
The Senegalese striker impressed at points last season but also went for lengthy periods without scoring, and is expected to be second-choice behind Delap next season.
The 23-year-old would be set to miss the following matches:
- Newcastle vs Chelsea - 20 December
- Chelsea vs Aston Villa - 27 December
- Chelsea vs Bournemouth - 30 December
- Man City vs Chelsea - 3 January
- Fulham vs Chelsea - 7 January
- Chelsea vs Brentford - 17 January
Tottenham Hotspur
Spurs could be one of the teams most affected by Afcon, with two key midfield men missing – Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr.
The Mali and Senegal stars became regular features in the Spurs team under Ange Postecoglou and it’s assumed they will play regularly for new boss Thomas Frank too, though both could miss games against Liverpool and West Ham, among others:
- Tottenham vs Liverpool - 20 December
- Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - 27 December
- Brentford vs Tottenham - 30 December
- Tottenham vs Sunderland - 3 January
- Bournemouth vs Tottenham - 7 January
- West Ham vs Tottenham - 17 January
Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN. Sign up here now.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments